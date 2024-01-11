Highland League: Huntly’s Colin Charlesworth pleased to land Matthew Wallace; Callan Gray extends Turriff United contract

Colin Charlesworth reckons Huntly have added quality to their squad after signing Matthew Wallace.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Black and Golds on a contract until the summer of 2026 from fellow Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee.

Wallace was previously with Deveronvale before joining Dee in December 2021.

Christie Park boss Charlesworth – who played with Wallace at Vale – revealed Huntly tried to get him at that time and is pleased to be reunited with his former team-mate.

He said: “Matthew will add quality and depth to our squad, he’s a brave player who gets on the ball.

“He can dictate play from deep and also get stuck in further up the pitch.

“There’s a lot Matthew will bring to our squad, his best years are still ahead of him.

“Hopefully if we get him playing and get the best out of him then we’ve got a good player there for the foreseeable future.

“When he moved to Banks o’ Dee Huntly tried to sign him and myself and Allan Hale were speaking to him.

“I’ve known Matthew for a long time and when he became available on this occasion it was always something I wanted to pursue.

“We’ve got some really good midfielders, but Matthew will bring something different.”

Gray stays at Turra

Elsewhere, Turriff United midfielder Callan Gray has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Haughs in 2020 and has been an important performer for United, making 79 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

Turra manager Warren Cummings is keen to keep his squad together and added: “Callan was a fixture in the team and doing really well before I arrived at Turriff.

“That’s continued in the time I’ve been at the club and we were keen to secure him on a longer contract.

“Within half an hour of mentioning it the deal was done. Callan deserves it and it’s great for the club to hold onto players who I’m sure are sought after by other clubs.

“If we’re going to achieve what we hope to achieve in the future it’s imperative we keep the players we’ve got together as a long as possible.

“Hopefully that will enable us to challenge for trophies.”