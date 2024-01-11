Highland League: Huntly’s Colin Charlesworth pleased to land Matthew Wallace; Callan Gray extends Turriff United contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Huntly’s Colin Charlesworth pleased to land Matthew Wallace; Callan Gray extends Turriff United contract

The Black and Golds have recruited Wallace from Banks o' Dee, while Gray has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
Matthew Wallace, pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee, has signed for Huntly.
Matthew Wallace, pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee, has signed for Huntly.

Colin Charlesworth reckons Huntly have added quality to their squad after signing Matthew Wallace.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Black and Golds on a contract until the summer of 2026 from fellow Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee.

Wallace was previously with Deveronvale before joining Dee in December 2021.

Christie Park boss Charlesworth – who played with Wallace at Vale – revealed Huntly tried to get him at that time and is pleased to be reunited with his former team-mate.

He said: “Matthew will add quality and depth to our squad, he’s a brave player who gets on the ball.

“He can dictate play from deep and also get stuck in further up the pitch.

“There’s a lot Matthew will bring to our squad, his best years are still ahead of him.

“Hopefully if we get him playing and get the best out of him then we’ve got a good player there for the foreseeable future.

“When he moved to Banks o’ Dee Huntly tried to sign him and myself and Allan Hale were speaking to him.

“I’ve known Matthew for a long time and when he became available on this occasion it was always something I wanted to pursue.

“We’ve got some really good midfielders, but Matthew will bring something different.”

Gray stays at Turra

Elsewhere, Turriff United midfielder Callan Gray has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Haughs in 2020 and has been an important performer for United, making 79 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

Turra manager Warren Cummings is keen to keep his squad together and added: “Callan was a fixture in the team and doing really well before I arrived at Turriff.

Callan Gray in action for Turriff United

“That’s continued in the time I’ve been at the club and we were keen to secure him on a longer contract.

“Within half an hour of mentioning it the deal was done. Callan deserves it and it’s great for the club to hold onto players who I’m sure are sought after by other clubs.

“If we’re going to achieve what we hope to achieve in the future it’s imperative we keep the players we’ve got together as a long as possible.

“Hopefully that will enable us to challenge for trophies.”

