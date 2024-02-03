Lyall Booth hits ground running as Elgin City aim to keep rising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Lyall Booth hits ground running as Elgin City aim to keep rising

The ex-Huntly full-back is relishing life in League Two as City seek to build on Clyde win against East Fife.

By Paul Chalk
Lyall Booth on the attack for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.
Lyall Booth on the attack for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.

Left-back Lyall Booth can see signs of progress at Elgin City – after just two games with Allan Hale’s new-look League Two side.

The 20-year-old January window signing from Huntly, signed on a two-and-a-half year deal, played in Saturday’s 1-0 league loss against Dumbarton and Tuesday’s crunch 2-1 home win against Clyde in the basement battle.

The defender is delighted to be reunited with Hale, who was his boss at Breedon Highland League side Huntly.

Hale replaced Barry Smith in the Elgin hot-seat in December and swiftly turned to Booth to add quality on the left flank, in defence, and going forward.

Defeating Clyde from a goal down – thanks to goals from Russell Dingwall and Dajon Golding – opens up a seven-point gap between these teams.

Three wins from their last five fixtures means they have some breathing space ahead of Saturday’s third successive home fixture – this time against East Fife, who are fifth – four points in front of Elgin, having played one game more.

Booth is ‘growing in confidence’

Booth explained that getting his move to Moray from the Black and Golds at the second time of asking was a real boost going into the new year.

He said: “Playing for the manager at Huntly was a massive factor in me joining, but so was the chance to step up a level.

“It was close to happening in the summer and the move broke down, so I was keen to get it over the line in January.

“I was the manager’s first signing and he was also pretty keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

“At the tail-end of the year at Huntly, I was injured with a broken knuckle then I was ill, so I was on the bench for the first two weeks, but since I have come in, I have really enjoyed it.

“I’m growing in confidence the more I play with the team. I am looking forward to every game.”

Quality signings ‘making a difference’

Defender Booth is also reunited with ex-Huntly striker Michael Dangana and on-loan Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher, who were all team-mates at Aberdeen.

Ex-Ross County winger Ryan McLeman, who enjoyed a loan spell at Elgin, joined permanently, and young Caley Jags midfielder Keith Bray and Cove’s Dayshonne Golding are settling in well on loan, with ex-Aberdeen and Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan also joining this week.

Booth has been team-mates and opponents with many of the City squad and he says the early signs are positive as they look to put their foot to the pedal this month.

He said: “Some of the players I have played with and some I have played against, so I know the quality of the squad the manager has here.

“I think the fans can already see the player he’s taken in are already making a difference.”

Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

Booth – Win gave us ‘breathing space’

And defender Booth is confident beating Ian McCall’s Bully Wee can be just the start for a team which is looking to maintain their place in the senior fourth-tier come May.

He said: “The league is very tight from fifth place downwards. There are only a few points between some sides, so every game is massive.

“Scoring our equaliser straight after Clyde scored was a massive bonus for us. It gave us the platform to kick on and win it.

“I don’t think, as a team, we have any doubt about what we’re capable of doing. You can see all the signs are there to kick on and do well.

“Tuesday’s win gives us a little bit of breathing space. Had the result gone the other way, it could have been touch and go. It was massive.”

Russell Dingwall and Dayshonne Golding on target as Elgin secure crucial victory against Clyde

Fans’ backing spurs on City players

Just two games in, Booth is quickly finding his feet in League Two and he’ll be looking for more of the same against East Fife this Saturday.

Twenty of Elgin’s 21 points this term have been gathered in home matches and Booth says the fans more than play their part.

He added: “Our home form compared to away form is something we’re going to look at, but Borough Briggs is proving to be a really hard place for teams to come to.

“It’s a really good crowd here at Borough Briggs – they really get behind you and help you push forward.”

Elgin play their next rescheduled game on Tuesday away to Bonnyrigg Rose before heading to Spartans next Saturday.

More from Elgin City

Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County striker Matthew Wright joins Brechin City on loan; Elgin City complete loan…
Keith Bray, who is on loan from Caley Thistle, at League Two Elgin City.
Elgin City boss boosted by impact of Caley Thistle's Keith Bray
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall and Dayshonne Golding on target as Elgin secure crucial victory against Clyde
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to focus solely on sinking Clyde - not magnitude…
Elgin's Dayshonne Golding (9) shoots just over the crossbar against Dumbarton. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale remains upbeat despite Dumbarton defeat
Dylan Lawrence, celebrating scoring for Elgin City, is going on loan to Lossiemouth. Image: SNS Group
Four players make Elgin City moves to Highland League sides
The damaged floodlight at Borough Briggs can be seen behind the dugout.
Elgin City on track to fix floodlight issues after storm woes
Elgin City celebrate Ryan MacLeman's goal against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City complete deals for Mark Gallagher and Ryan MacLeman - as Fin Allen…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale bemoans 'inexcusable' mistakes after Forfar Athletic defeat
Michael Dangana in action for Huntly with Inverurie Locos' Paul Coutts in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elgin City sign Huntly attacker Michael Dangana ahead of Forfar clash