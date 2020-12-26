Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan MacRae is hoping he can get off the mark for Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup against Camelon.

Former Nairn County and Cove Rangers forward MacRae has scored twice in the competition before, both coming while he was at Nairn.

The Highland League champions travel to Falkirk today to face the East of Scotland side, who disposed of Deveronvale 5-1 in the preliminary round.

MacRae is part of a prolific frontline at Dudgeon Park, with his namesake Andrew, Greg Morrison and Paul Brindle all more than capable of finding the net.

He said: “I think I’ve only scored two in the Scottish Cup, both with Nairn, so it’ll be nice to get off the mark with Brora.

“Me and Andy have done alright so far – we’re both off the mark this year. I was struggling in the friendlies, but I got one against Forfar and scored last weekend.

“I watched their (Camelon) highlights against Vale and they looked clinical. But with the players we’ve got, our game-management is some of the best I have seen.

“We’re all pretty confident about getting past the first round and then, in next round, a few of the bigger teams come in.”

Brora have garnered praise for their performances in the Scottish Cup in recent years, which has included an away tie against Premiership side Kilmarnock and holding Championship side Morton to a 1-1 draw at Cappielow last season.

MacRae added: “We felt like we were hard done by getting a draw against Morton. The way the game went, with taking the lead, it felt like a loss even though it wasn’t.

“The Scottish Cup is great as it gives teams like us the chance to showcase our talents and show we can go up and play at a higher level.

“It’s always nice to play against teams at a higher level than you. You’ve got a chance of drawing a Premiership team and that’s what every Highland League team wants.”

Brora have started the league season in impressive form, with comfortable wins over Deveronvale, Wick Academy and Fort William.

MacRae added: “We wanted to go out and win the first game and score as many as we could. We probably could have scored another five or six.

“The main thing was we won and we knew Wick was going to be harder game, but our fitness showed in the second half.”