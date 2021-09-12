Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora Rangers 2-0 Buckie Thistle: Matthew Wright at the double to down Buckie

By Dave Edwards
September 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Brora's Mathew Wright doubled the lead against Buckie Thistle.
A Matthew Wright double earned Brora Rangers a deserved three points over fellow title-challengers Buckie Thistle at breezy Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

The unexpected defeat saw Buckie give up second spot in the table to Inverurie Locos while the reigning champions moved up into sixth spot with three valuable points.

Brora caretaker manager Craig Campbell was delighted with his side’s application.

He said: “I don’t think we played particularly well but it was a pretty gutsy performance and I thought we handled the physical side of things very well.

“I think it was a fair result as we created the better chances even though I did think Buckie were at one point in the first half getting on top of us in midfield.

“I made a tactical change and took Jordan MacRae off at half-time and brought on Max Ewan to go with three in the middle to match up.

“Matthew Wright showed good composure with his two finishes and we’re very pleased with him.”

The Brora team celebrate with goalscorer Mathew Wright.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s silence for lifelong Cattachs’ supporter and former committee member Stanley Ross who died recently at the age of 82.

Brora scored within 40 seconds when Wright cleverly lobbed Jags’ vastly experienced keeper Kevin Main leaving the visiting defenders staring at each other in disbelief.

At the other end Buckie responded with a 25-yard Andy MacAskill drive which was turned away by Joe Malin in the Brora goal.

In the 18th minute Main was again chasing back towards goal as a ball from the half-way line from Jordan MacRae landed a yard wide of the post.

Seven minutes from the break, home central defender Mark Nicolson was left unchallenged at the back at a corner kick but his downward header came off the outside of the post and trundled past for a goal kick.

In the 58th minute Jags’ striker Kyle MacLeod failed to connect with a through ball a couple of yards from goal and Malin gathered gratefully.

On the hour mark, Wright was again played through and from 12 yards he grabbed his second goal of the game, giving Main no chance with a well-placed drive into the far corner of the net.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “They probably did catch us cold with that opening goal within a minute of the kick-off and we didn’t start the game well.

“Now I wish I’d told the players to do something different in the first 15 minutes, maybe we should have been a bit more direct in the early stages to get us into the game.

“The pitch wasn’t great, it was a wee but bobbly but if we had gone one goal up I feel we would have gone on and won the game fairly comfortably.

“The second goal was crucial and again it came from a mistake by ourselves.

“I’ll take it on the chin for putting Callum Murray at right back, he’s not a right back and he got caught with a pass in between him and Sam Morrison.”

