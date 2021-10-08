Ryan Cowie looking for another ‘hard working’ Fraserburgh performance against Turriff

Ryan Cowie believes intensity will be key for Fraserburgh when they face Turriff United.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League leaders with 34 points out of a possible 36, make the trip to the Haughs to face a United side who’ve picked up six points from their 12 league fixtures.

Defender Cowie said: “Turriff had a good win last Saturday against Deveronvale, but we need to go there and stick to our principles.

“We need to be hard working, show our intensity, try to move them about the park on what is a big pitch at the Haughs.

“We’ve seen a difference in teams this year. I don’t know if it is because relegation has come into the league, but it feels as if teams are more competitive.

“Up at Clach they were busy and in our faces. Lossiemouth were the same and I expect Turriff will be, too, so we need to match it.”

Lawson’s praise for striker

Meanwhile, Formartine United manager Paul Lawson has praised striker Jonny Smith ahead of the Pitmedden’s side trip to Lossiemouth.

Smith scored twice in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Clachnacuddin and is tied top goalscorer in North football alongside Lilywhites’ marksman James Anderson.

Lawson said: “Jonny is scoring a lot of goals and I’d turned to Russell (Anderson) during the game on Wednesday and said I didn’t think it was one of his best nights.

“But he’s ended up scoring a couple. As a striker you’re judged on goals and he’s scoring for us just now.

“He’ll be the first to tell you his all-round hold-up play wasn’t the best, but he got his two goals, so we can’t complain.”

Lossie will be without Dean Stewart following his sending off against Fraserburgh.

Elsewhere, 10th plays 11th at Mosset Park as Forres Mechanics hope to get back to winning ways against Deveronvale.