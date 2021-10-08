Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Cowie looking for another ‘hard working’ Fraserburgh performance against Turriff

By Callum Law
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is aiming to defeat Turriff United in the Highland League
Ryan Cowie believes intensity will be key for Fraserburgh when they face Turriff United.

The Broch, who are Breedon Highland League leaders with 34 points out of a possible 36, make the trip to the Haughs to face a United side who’ve picked up six points from their 12 league fixtures.

Defender Cowie said: “Turriff had a good win last Saturday against Deveronvale, but we need to go there and stick to our principles.

“We need to be hard working, show our intensity, try to move them about the park on what is a big pitch at the Haughs.

“We’ve seen a difference in teams this year. I don’t know if it is because relegation has come into the league, but it feels as if teams are more competitive.

“Up at Clach they were busy and in our faces. Lossiemouth were the same and I expect Turriff will be, too, so we need to match it.”

Lawson’s praise for striker

Meanwhile, Formartine United manager Paul Lawson has praised striker Jonny Smith ahead of the Pitmedden’s side trip to Lossiemouth.

Smith scored twice in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Clachnacuddin and is tied top goalscorer in North football alongside Lilywhites’ marksman James Anderson.

Lawson said: “Jonny is scoring a lot of goals and I’d turned to Russell (Anderson) during the game on Wednesday and said I didn’t think it was one of his best nights.

Formartine striker Jonny Smith has scored 14 goals this season

“But he’s ended up scoring a couple. As a striker you’re judged on goals and he’s scoring for us just now.

“He’ll be the first to tell you his all-round hold-up play wasn’t the best, but he got his two goals, so we can’t complain.”

Lossie will be without Dean Stewart following his sending off against Fraserburgh.

Elsewhere, 10th plays 11th at Mosset Park as Forres Mechanics hope to get back to winning ways against Deveronvale.

