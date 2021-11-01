Scottish Cup: Missed opportunities as Rothes and Brora Rangers exit national competition

Rothes manager Ross Jack admitted his side got what they deserved as they exited the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 replay defeat against Dalbeattie Star.

Dalbeattie will face East Kilbride in the third round of the competition after dumping a lacklustre Rothes out of the national competition at Mackessack Park.

This wasn’t the Rothes side which out-battled and outwitted Brora Rangers to lift the North of Scotland Cup only a few weeks ago. They huffed and puffed throughout and never looked likely to create history by progressing to the third round for the first time in the club’s 83-year history.

Jack said: “Nobody was really able to raise their game today. We got bogged down on the pitch and we just couldn’t get out of the bit at all.

“It was all about 50 to 60% and we never reached the 100% we needed.

“This was the biggest game on the calendar in my opinion this season but we didn’t start at all well.

“The only decent spell we had came in the last 15 minutes when we were chasing the game and created a couple of half-chances.

“It was a terrible goal to lose. Nobody picked up the goal-scorer, all the players know who they are supposed to pick-up so that was very galling.

“We now have to shift our concentration to what is now a massive game for us at Lossiemouth on Wednesday night. We need to get our act together for that one after losing our way in the last couple of games.”

The visitors almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute but Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy flung himself to his right to fingertip a Dylan Cairnie close-range effort to safety.

A great tackle by Ally Stark on Star’s Lewis Todd denied the midfielder as he was about to pull the trigger in the 21st minute.

Just before the break, Aidan Wilson should have opened the scoring for Rothes but the former Clach strker headed wide of the target from six yards with only keeper Luke Holt to beat.

In the 65th minute, Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie thought he’d broken the deadlock with a powerful downward header but the goal was disallowed for offside.

With 10 minutes left Rothes went behind when Dan Orsi found himself totally unmarked at a corner kick and he gave McCarthy no chance with a powerful header.

The home side pressed in the remaining minutes but were unable to get back on level terms.

Delighted Star manager Richie Maxwell said: “It was a great cross for our winning goal, I was trying to get our regular set-piece taker on the corner but it was a great delivery and a tremendous header from Dan Orsi.

“Rothes had a free header in the first half but their player put it wide when he really should have hit the target and made our keeper work.

“The pitch was a little bit soft and pretty similar to last week’s one at Dalbeattie but we played the channels, worked hard and tried to create as many chances as we could.”

Cattachs frustrated after replay loss

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell felt their Scottish Cup defeat to Albion Rovers was a missed opportunity.

The Cattachs were defeated 1-0 at Cliftonhill in their second round replay.

Albion Rovers had Kyle Doherty sent off on 71 minutes for throwing a punch at Joe Malin.

But David Wilson’s penalty in the 83rd minute earned the League Two side a third round tie against Ayr United.

Boss Campbell said: “It was pretty disappointing all-round, I don’t think there was much between the teams, although I don’t think we played anywhere near as well as we can.

“The work-rate, effort and application was there from the boys, we just lacked that bit of quality.

“Albion went down to 10 men and then we conceded a penalty not long after which was disappointing.

“I don’t think we put them under enough pressure, especially in the final third.

“We didn’t create any clear-cut chances which was hugely disappointing, but we’ve no complaints.

“I don’t think there was a huge amount between the two sides.

“But from my point of view I’m disappointed we didn’t reach the levels we have done in the past.

83'| ARFC 1-0 BRFC GOAL ROVERS! David Wilson converts the penalty into the bottom left corner past the outstretched hand of Malon. 🇲🇰 #ARFCOKAY #ARFCvsBRFC pic.twitter.com/H2KWQMocCr — Albion Rovers FC (@albionrovers) October 30, 2021

“Over the two games it feels like a missed opportunity which is frustrating.”

After a tight encounter at Dudgeon Park the replay at Cliftonhill was similar.

The home side came close to breaking the deadlock midway through the second half with Doherty’s hitting the crossbar.

Soon after he was given his marching orders by referee Iain Snedden.

But the Breedon Highland League side could not capitalise on having a numerical advantage with Colin Williamson foul on Corey o’Donnell resulting in a penalty which Wilson converted.