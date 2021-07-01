Allan Hale brings brother of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to Highland League Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Allan Hale brings brother of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to Highland League Huntly

By Ryan Cryle
July 1, 2021, 9:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale.

Allan Hale’s Huntly have been boosted by the signing of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ younger brother.

Caiden Imbert-Thomas, 23, has joined the Christie Park outfit after moving to the north-east.

Also an attacker, he has previously played for English seventh-tier outfit Hullbridge Sports.

After landing Imbert-Thomas on a two-year deal, Hale said: “I was made aware of Caiden’s imminent arrival to the area and after doing some research on his background and talking to people who have worked with him, we moved quickly to bring Caiden to the club.

“Caiden is a young attacker, comfortable playing anywhere across the front four, who is keen to make his mark in the game and has good experience down south with clubs who operate at a similar level to ourselves.

“In getting to know Caiden, I know we have signed a played who is fully committed to making this opportunity a successful one and that he will be working tirelessly to enjoy a successful period with the club.”

Meanwhile, Huntly have also announced the signing of defender Kyle Dalling.

The 19-year-old former Aberdeen youngster, who has also turned out for SPFL sides Forfar and Elgin, joins the Black and Golds on a two-year deal.

