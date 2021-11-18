Highland League Cup draw: Bumper ties between top six in quarter-finals

The Highland League’s top six will all face each other in a bumper quarter-final line-up for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

League-leaders Fraserburgh will travel to Mackessack Park to face Rothes, who thumped Forres Mechanics 7-0 on Wednesday night to go to within three points of the Broch.

Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos, who both won home ties at the weekend, will take on each other at Victoria Park, while Brechin City and Brora Rangers meet at Glebe Park.

The final tie will be between Forres Mechanics and Clach at Mosset Park, with the Lilywhites last winning this competition in 2014.

The quarter-finals are due to be played on Saturday December 4, with the semi-finals scheduled for March 12.

The Highland League Cup final is pencilled in for April 9.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said: “It looks a tremendous draw. There are four well balanced ties there.

“Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos are close rivals, while Rothes and Fraserburgh are high-flying in the league this year.

“Brechin City and Brora Rangers are similarly so, and Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin should be evenly-matched. There are no ties there that you would safely predict the outcome of.

“I hope it’s a really exciting draw for people to enjoy, and if it’s good exposure for our sponsors GPH Builders Merchants so much the better.”