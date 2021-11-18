Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup draw: Bumper ties between top six in quarter-finals

By Jamie Durent
November 18, 2021, 4:51 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 5:11 pm
Rothes and Fraserburgh will face each other in the Highland League Cup quarter-finals
The Highland League’s top six will all face each other in a bumper quarter-final line-up for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

League-leaders Fraserburgh will travel to Mackessack Park to face Rothes, who thumped Forres Mechanics 7-0 on Wednesday night to go to within three points of the Broch.

Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos, who both won home ties at the weekend, will take on each other at Victoria Park, while Brechin City and Brora Rangers meet at Glebe Park.

The final tie will be between Forres Mechanics and Clach at Mosset Park, with the Lilywhites last winning this competition in 2014.

The quarter-finals are due to be played on Saturday December 4, with the semi-finals scheduled for March 12.

The Highland League Cup final is pencilled in for April 9.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said: “It looks a tremendous draw. There are four well balanced ties there.

“Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos are close rivals, while Rothes and Fraserburgh are high-flying in the league this year.

“Brechin City and Brora Rangers are similarly so, and Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin should be evenly-matched. There are no ties there that you would safely predict the outcome of.

“I hope it’s a really exciting draw for people to enjoy, and if it’s good exposure for our sponsors GPH Builders Merchants so much the better.”

