Greg Morrison eager to resume Rothes career after injury absence

Greg Morrison is looking to make up for lost time after injury curtailed the promising start he made to his Rothes career.

The striker joined the Speysiders from Brora Rangers in the summer and made a bright start at Mackessack Park, scoring three goals.

But, on August 28, Morrison suffered a high ankle sprain which kept him sidelined for the best part of three months.

During that time, the 23-year-old missed their North of Scotland Cup triumph.

He said: “I was quite unlucky in my time with Brora as well, where I had quite a few injuries.

“Joining Rothes, I managed to hit the ground running, score a few goals and the team was doing well.

“Then I got injured and for me personally things ground to a halt, but the boys have still been doing well without me.

“It’s a tough team to get back into because of how well we’ve been doing, but that’s a good thing.

“Missing the cup final was a bit of a sickener, but don’t get me wrong I was delighted watching the boys win.

“But it was disappointing for me to not be part of the matchday squad, but that’s part and parcel of it when you’re injured.

“We’re still up at the top end of the league, it’s very competitive with a number of teams going for the league.

“We’re also defending the Highland League Cup, so there’s a lot to play for and, after missing one cup final, I’d like to get to another one.”

Call off frustration

Rothes’ last two fixtures have been postponed, and prior to that Morrison had made a couple of substitute appearances.

This weekend the Speysiders welcome his old club Brora to Mackessack Park.

Morrison added: “The call-offs in the last couple of weeks have been frustrating.

“But it has given me a chance to get fully healed and strengthen up.

“It would be great to play well and win, but Brora are on a great run and are the form team in the league, so it will be difficult.”

Morrison left the Cattachs on good terms in the summer and has enjoyed his new challenge at Rothes.

He said: “I knew myself it was time to try something different. I left on good terms, it was just time for a change.

“After speaking to the manager and the chairman, I knew Rothes would suit me and so far I’ve really enjoyed it.”