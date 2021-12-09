Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Morrison eager to resume Rothes career after injury absence

By Callum Law
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Rothes striker Greg Morrison is back from injury

Greg Morrison is looking to make up for lost time after injury curtailed the promising start he made to his Rothes career.

The striker joined the Speysiders from Brora Rangers in the summer and made a bright start at Mackessack Park, scoring three goals.

But, on August 28, Morrison suffered a high ankle sprain which kept him sidelined for the best part of three months.

During that time, the 23-year-old missed their North of Scotland Cup triumph.

He said: “I was quite unlucky in my time with Brora as well, where I had quite a few injuries.

“Joining Rothes, I managed to hit the ground running, score a few goals and the team was doing well.

“Then I got injured and for me personally things ground to a halt, but the boys have still been doing well without me.

Rothes won the North of Scotland Cup while Greg Morrison was out injured

“It’s a tough team to get back into because of how well we’ve been doing, but that’s a good thing.

“Missing the cup final was a bit of a sickener, but don’t get me wrong I was delighted watching the boys win.

“But it was disappointing for me to not be part of the matchday squad, but that’s part and parcel of it when you’re injured.

“We’re still up at the top end of the league, it’s very competitive with a number of teams going for the league.

“We’re also defending the Highland League Cup, so there’s a lot to play for and, after missing one cup final, I’d like to get to another one.”

Call off frustration

Rothes’ last two fixtures have been postponed, and prior to that Morrison had made a couple of substitute appearances.

This weekend the Speysiders welcome his old club Brora to Mackessack Park.

Morrison added: “The call-offs in the last couple of weeks have been frustrating.

“But it has given me a chance to get fully healed and strengthen up.

“It would be great to play well and win, but Brora are on a great run and are the form team in the league, so it will be difficult.”

Morrison left the Cattachs on good terms in the summer and has enjoyed his new challenge at Rothes.

He said: “I knew myself it was time to try something different. I left on good terms, it was just time for a change.

“After speaking to the manager and the chairman, I knew Rothes would suit me and so far I’ve really enjoyed it.”

