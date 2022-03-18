Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown demands higher standards for Brechin City visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown demands higher standards for Brechin City visit

By Paul Chalk
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:58 am
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown is calling on his Strathspey Thistle players to rise to the challenge of taking on title hopefuls Brechin City when they visit on Saturday.

And the Jags manager wants to hear the team communicate on the pitch to help them be a stronger force at both ends of the park.

Third-placed Brechin are four points behind Fraserburgh and three adrift of Buckie Thistle, but have played one more match, so cannot afford to slip up at Seafield Park.

Strathspey, who got their first win since October when they defeated Turriff United 2-1 last weekend, were brought crashing down to earth with a 4-2 home loss against Clach. 

Thistle are second bottom in the division, but 10 points clear of Fort William and just one point behind Turriff.

Clinical call in both boxes – Brown

Despite Brechin being 14 places higher than them, Brown hopes his players rise to the challenge and take on his advice for improvement.

He said: “If you want to progress as a footballer, you want to play against these top teams and prove you can play at this level.

“The boys know they will need to raise their game because we know Brechin are a top team. We need to be at our best to nullify their threats, while also taking our chances in front of goal.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.

“In the last two games, we could have had eight or nine goals, considering the chances we’re creating. We’re not being clinical in front of goal and Clach showed on Wednesday their clinical side.

“We need to be more clinical in both boxes. As a defender, you need to clear your lines and pick up your men.

“I spoke to the boys after Wednesday and I said they have to communicate better – it’s the easiest thing in the game. We’re not doing that right now and it’s costing us.”

Penalty pleas ignored in Clach clash

A Robbie Thompson brace and goals from James Anderson and Connor Bunce took Clach to victory on Wednesday, although a second half Andrew Skinner free-kick and stoppage time goal from substitute Jake Thomson at least gave the visitors something to ponder.

Brown felt a refereeing call which went against them before the second goal early in the second half tipped the balance in the Lilywhites’ favour, although he accepts his team didn’t deserve a result overall.

He added: “The first 25 minutes, we were up to speed and in their face.

“They got their goal, which was very good from their point of view, but it was poor from us, defensively.

“Clach, in all fairness, for the next 40-45 minutes, got a foothold in the game as we struggled.

“Their second goal came from a move following a handball in their box, which we felt should have been a penalty.

“The officials never gave it and Clach went up the park and scored. These are the slightest things, which seem to be costing us games.

“We made a few changes after that and we started to get at them again, which is what we want from our substitutes, to come on and make an impact.

“The starting 11 have to build a platform for them to come on and build again. However, fair play to Clach, who deserved the three points.”

For the Brechin clash, Strathspey will be boosted by the return of midfielder Joe Cuthbert will return after missing out due to tissue damage to his shin, while fellow midfielder Ross Logan is back after sitting out Wednesday as he’s on loan from Clach.

