Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown demands higher standards for Brechin City visit

Charlie Brown is calling on his Strathspey Thistle players to rise to the challenge of taking on title hopefuls Brechin City when they visit on Saturday.

And the Jags manager wants to hear the team communicate on the pitch to help them be a stronger force at both ends of the park.

Third-placed Brechin are four points behind Fraserburgh and three adrift of Buckie Thistle, but have played one more match, so cannot afford to slip up at Seafield Park.

Strathspey Thistle 2-4 Clachnacuddin at full-time. Thanks to all who came, hope to see you on Saturday for the @BrechinCityFC game. pic.twitter.com/5gLWE7wmT8 — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) March 16, 2022

Strathspey, who got their first win since October when they defeated Turriff United 2-1 last weekend, were brought crashing down to earth with a 4-2 home loss against Clach.

Thistle are second bottom in the division, but 10 points clear of Fort William and just one point behind Turriff.

Clinical call in both boxes – Brown

Despite Brechin being 14 places higher than them, Brown hopes his players rise to the challenge and take on his advice for improvement.

He said: “If you want to progress as a footballer, you want to play against these top teams and prove you can play at this level.

“The boys know they will need to raise their game because we know Brechin are a top team. We need to be at our best to nullify their threats, while also taking our chances in front of goal.

“In the last two games, we could have had eight or nine goals, considering the chances we’re creating. We’re not being clinical in front of goal and Clach showed on Wednesday their clinical side.

“We need to be more clinical in both boxes. As a defender, you need to clear your lines and pick up your men.

“I spoke to the boys after Wednesday and I said they have to communicate better – it’s the easiest thing in the game. We’re not doing that right now and it’s costing us.”

Penalty pleas ignored in Clach clash

A Robbie Thompson brace and goals from James Anderson and Connor Bunce took Clach to victory on Wednesday, although a second half Andrew Skinner free-kick and stoppage time goal from substitute Jake Thomson at least gave the visitors something to ponder.

Brown felt a refereeing call which went against them before the second goal early in the second half tipped the balance in the Lilywhites’ favour, although he accepts his team didn’t deserve a result overall.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we joined together with our opponents Strathspey Thistle in solidarity to show our support for Ukraine. Sometimes things are simply more important than Football 🤝 🇺🇦 ⚽️@HighlandWeekly @fitbanorth @ScottishHFL @PandJSport @InvCourier #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/88B2XkHR1v — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) March 16, 2022

He added: “The first 25 minutes, we were up to speed and in their face.

“They got their goal, which was very good from their point of view, but it was poor from us, defensively.

“Clach, in all fairness, for the next 40-45 minutes, got a foothold in the game as we struggled.

“Their second goal came from a move following a handball in their box, which we felt should have been a penalty.

“The officials never gave it and Clach went up the park and scored. These are the slightest things, which seem to be costing us games.

“We made a few changes after that and we started to get at them again, which is what we want from our substitutes, to come on and make an impact.

“The starting 11 have to build a platform for them to come on and build again. However, fair play to Clach, who deserved the three points.”

For the Brechin clash, Strathspey will be boosted by the return of midfielder Joe Cuthbert will return after missing out due to tissue damage to his shin, while fellow midfielder Ross Logan is back after sitting out Wednesday as he’s on loan from Clach.