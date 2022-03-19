Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie expecting tougher test in Deveronvale rematch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has warned his side to face a more resilient Deveronvale when the two sides meet again at Bellslea Park today.

The Broch ran out 6-0 winners at Princess Royal Park last week, but the Banffers have bounced back by beating Inverurie Locos 3-2 before winning 4-2 at Keith in midweek.

Cowie said: “I don’t think anyone would have anticipated Vale beating Locos and they have followed that up by getting a good result at Keith in midweek.

“They’ll be coming to us with a bit of belief and I keep telling people there are no easy games in this league.

“They’ll be up for it and we have to be ready for them as we go again and try to pick up another three points.”

The Broch bounced back themselves following their penalty shoot-out loss to Brora in the Highland League Cup semi-final last weekend by winning 2-0 at Formartine United on Wednesday.

Turriff United have also shocked the Highland League leaders by claiming a point in a 1-1 draw at Bellslea recently, but Cowie says his players are in confident mood.

He said: “We’re not giving other teams chances either. Rothes scored with the only chance they had, while Turriff United did the same at our place.

“Lossie’s only attempt on target was from 50 yards and it was a goal. It has been one chance, one goal every time.

“If we were not playing well I’d be more concerned, but we’re creating chances and we’re feeling positive.”

Broch trip represents a huge test for Deveronvale

Back-to-back wins have lifted the mood in what has been a difficult campaign for Deveronvale.

Vale boss Craig Stewart, however, knows the Broch will be a major hurdle for his side.

He said: “We played Fraserburgh a couple of weeks ago and they battered us. We’ve had a good week, but playing the Broch is a different challenge entirely.

“Their workrate is better than any side in the league and they have quality players in their team who can hurt you as well.

“It’s going to be tough, but there is no point in going if you have a defeatist attitude.

“We’re trying to finish as high up the table as we can and we’ve got a few title challengers to play. Trying to upset them is an added incentive for us.”

Stewart claims the injury problems at his club have been unprecedented in his career this term.

He said: “I’ve never seen as many injuries at once in all my time as a player, coach or manager. It’s been incredible.

“We’ve been depleted for so long that it’s been a case of just putting a team out for a while and I’ve had to call up players from the under-18 squad, which is not ideal.

“It’s great experience for the young lads and I’ve got high hopes for a few of them, but it is tough having to throw so many in at once.”