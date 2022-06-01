Craig Campbell says Millar Gamble has a bright future at Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Campbell says Millar Gamble has a bright future at Brora

By Callum Law
June 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 8:17 am
Millar Gamble, in red, has signed a new two-year deal with Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell says Millar Gamble has a bright future at Dudgeon Park after penning a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Cattachs in 2020, but his deal was up this summer.

However, after some deliberation, Gamble has decided to remain with Brora.

Manager Campbell said: “We’re delighted Millar has signed again, he was a little bit frustrated with the amount of game time he’d had and wanted some time to think things through.

“I think there were a couple of other clubs interested in him, Millar is one for the future for us.

“It was difficult for him to get a lot of game time last season because we’ve got experienced players who are consistently good.

“But I had a few discussions with him and I’m delighted he’s agreed to stay with the club.

“Now over the next couple of years hopefully he can become a regular for us.

“His attitude is up there with the best I’ve seen in part-time football, even when he’s not playing he’s the first one to be out doing extra runs and things like that.

“He has played a fair bit of football for us in big games, he played against Hearts last year in the Scottish Cup.

“Millar knows we rate him highly and I know it’s frustrating at his age when you’re not getting to play every week and you think you’re ready.

“But he’s definitely got a big future at the club.”

