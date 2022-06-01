Craig Campbell says Millar Gamble has a bright future at Brora

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell says Millar Gamble has a bright future at Dudgeon Park after penning a new two-year contract.
The 20-year-old defender joined the Cattachs in 2020, but his deal was up this summer.
However, after some deliberation, Gamble has decided to remain with Brora.
Manager Campbell said: “We’re delighted Millar has signed again, he was a little bit frustrated with the amount of game time he’d had and wanted some time to think things through.
“I think there were a couple of other clubs interested in him, Millar is one for the future for us.
“It was difficult for him to get a lot of game time last season because we’ve got experienced players who are consistently good.
“But I had a few discussions with him and I’m delighted he’s agreed to stay with the club.
“Now over the next couple of years hopefully he can become a regular for us.
“His attitude is up there with the best I’ve seen in part-time football, even when he’s not playing he’s the first one to be out doing extra runs and things like that.
“He has played a fair bit of football for us in big games, he played against Hearts last year in the Scottish Cup.
“Millar knows we rate him highly and I know it’s frustrating at his age when you’re not getting to play every week and you think you’re ready.
“But he’s definitely got a big future at the club.”