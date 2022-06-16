Wick boss Gary Manson sad to see Danny Mackay leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick boss Gary Manson sad to see Danny Mackay leave

By Callum Law
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 6:42 pm
Danny Mackay has left Wick Academy after seven years at Harmsworth Park
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is disappointed to lose Danny Mackay but has challenged others to step up in his absence next season.

The 31-year-old has decided to leave the Scorries after seven years at Harmsworth Park during which time he made 175 appearances, scored six goals and won the North of Scotland Cup.

Boss Manson said: “It’s always disappointing to lose good players and Danny’s been a good player over his time with Wick.

“Not just on the pitch but he’s also a really good guy to have around the dressing room and the squad.

“It gives someone else a chance to step up, but we’ve lost a good player and a good guy around the club, so it’s a loss on two fronts.

“But someone needs to step up and grab the bull by the horns and stake their claim.

“While it’s disappointing to lose Danny, it’s an opportunity for someone else.

“We’ve also got club captain Alan Farquhar back now and we missed him quite badly last season.”

Geographical challenge

Mackay follows Andrew Hardwick and Steven Anderson in quitting Wick this summer.

Manson believes the amount of travelling involved in playing for the Caithness outfit leads to players hanging up their boots sooner than at other Breedon Highland League clubs.

He added: “Normally you associate the peak age for a footballer being 28, 29 or 30.

“But at Wick I think it’s slightly different, because, if you’ve been doing it for a long time with all the travelling involved, it takes its toll physically and mentally.

“So I’ve always said the peak for a Wick player is earlier than everywhere else.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Gary Manson believes players stop playing for Wick earlier than elsewhere because of the demands involved.

“So when players get to 30 or 31, sometimes they’ve just had enough and that’s been the case for a few players over the last four or five years.

“That’s just part and parcel of playing for Wick – guys get to the 30 mark and think: ‘that’ll do me.’

“It’s one of those things. We lost Gary Weir at 30 or 31, Sam Mackay was the same, Michael Steven and then Andrew, Steven and Danny this summer.”

