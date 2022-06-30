Craig Stewart believes youth can flourish at Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Stewart believes youth can flourish at Deveronvale

By Callum Law
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 10:38 am
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, is keen to give youth a chance.
Craig Stewart believes youth is the way forward for Deveronvale.

The Banffers have promoted eight of the side that won the Highland League Under-18s title to the first-team ranks.

Princess Royal Park boss Stewart reckons the teenagers are ready to make the step up to senior level.

He said: “We’ve signed eight of the U18s team that won the Highland League, we would have liked a couple more of them to sign.

“But at that age guys go off to university and things like that.

“It must be pretty rare for a club to promote eight from the U18s up to the first team.

“Some players will have to go out loan from our squad, but to promote eight that we think have the potential to play in our first-team isn’t something that will happen every season.

“It’s a difficult thing to do, but it’s a unique group of players we had, they’re very good and deserve their promotion.

“Even if you could bring one through a season it would be good work in my opinion because it’s not easy to breakthrough.

“But the youth coaches have done really well and hopefully the players can keep developing.

“I expect the guys to do well, but I know there will be issues with consistency.

“That’s a natural thing with young players, it doesn’t matter who you are.

“It’s something you have to deal with and the more experienced players in the squad will become important to help the young lads with that.

“They’ve fitted in well in pre-season and if they stick with us I think the future is bright for us.”

Contacts key to landing Bashua

Another addition Vale have made is midfielder Sam Bashua.

The 27-year-old midfielder who is originally from Kent joins on a two-year contract from Southern Counties East League Meridian Valley Park.

Bashua has relocated from the south of England to Aberdeen.

Explaining how the transfer came about Stewart added: “I’ve got contacts in various places.

“We had him up training towards the end of last season and he showed up well in a bounce game.

“Credit to him for coming up and he’s now relocated to Aberdeen and he’s signed so we’re looking forward to seeing how Sam gets on.

“I’ve got a contact down there so we managed to suss out a couple of potential options.

“Maybe it’s a gamble, playing in England is different to playing in Scotland but we’ll see how Sam gets on.”

