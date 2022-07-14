Joe Russell happy with Lossiemouth’s recruitment after making two more additions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Russell happy with Lossiemouth’s recruitment after making two more additions

By Callum Law
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell has made four signings over the last week
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have added Ryan O’Halloran and Adam Macleod to their squad.

Defender O’Halloran, 22, joins the Coasters on a two-year contract from RAF Lossiemouth.

Striker Macleod, 29, has arrived at Grant Park on loan from Buckie Thistle.

Lossie boss Russell said: “I watched the RAF team because I was going to look at a couple of other players who we were trying to get and Ryan came out of that.

“The two boys I was looking at are getting posted shortly so it fell through and the manager said to me Ryan would do a job for us.

“When he came down to train with us he caught the eye straightaway.

“He’s a massive lad and a bit of a unit, but Ryan’s also very good on the ball.

“I’m really pleased to get Ryan and I think he could be a really good addition for us.

“It’s funny how things come about, because we got him by chance really.

“With Adam, we tried to get him last year when he was leaving Nairn St Ninian.

“But then Buckie came in for him and he wasn’t going to turn them down.

“When I knew he was coming up for loan to build up his fitness, we went back in for him and I think our previous interest might have swayed it, because there were a few clubs interested.

“Hopefully the move will work out for both of us – our issue last season was a lack of goals.

“That was something we had to address and, when this opportunity arose, we jumped at it.

“If Adam can score us some goals and help us get some points on the board and go back to Buckie in better shape, that’ll be great.”

Midfielder and goalkeeper bolster options

Russell has been busy in the transfer market and last week added former Dufftown midfielder Scott Thomson on a two-year contract.

Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross has also rejoined the Coasters on loan after an impressive stint at Grant Park last term.

Russell added: “Scott was a good player at Dufftown, who impressed us towards the end of the season when we watched Dufftown.

“He was out of contract and he’s friendly with a few of our players so it was quite an easy deal to do.

“Scott works offshore so we’ll try to make that work. It can be difficult to manage, but we’ll give it a shot and see how it goes.

“Hopefully we can make it work and keep everyone happy. Scott’s a good lad and he’s strong and likes to get stuck in.

“We know all about Logan, he’s a cracking lad and to get him back is brilliant.

“Everyone at the club was delighted and for us to get him back is like winning the lottery really.”

