Joe Russell happy with Lossiemouth’s recruitment after making two more additions

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have added Ryan O’Halloran and Adam Macleod to their squad.

Defender O’Halloran, 22, joins the Coasters on a two-year contract from RAF Lossiemouth.

Striker Macleod, 29, has arrived at Grant Park on loan from Buckie Thistle.

Lossie boss Russell said: “I watched the RAF team because I was going to look at a couple of other players who we were trying to get and Ryan came out of that.

“The two boys I was looking at are getting posted shortly so it fell through and the manager said to me Ryan would do a job for us.

“When he came down to train with us he caught the eye straightaway.

“He’s a massive lad and a bit of a unit, but Ryan’s also very good on the ball.

“I’m really pleased to get Ryan and I think he could be a really good addition for us.

“It’s funny how things come about, because we got him by chance really.

“With Adam, we tried to get him last year when he was leaving Nairn St Ninian.

“But then Buckie came in for him and he wasn’t going to turn them down.

“When I knew he was coming up for loan to build up his fitness, we went back in for him and I think our previous interest might have swayed it, because there were a few clubs interested.

“Hopefully the move will work out for both of us – our issue last season was a lack of goals.

“That was something we had to address and, when this opportunity arose, we jumped at it.

“If Adam can score us some goals and help us get some points on the board and go back to Buckie in better shape, that’ll be great.”

Midfielder and goalkeeper bolster options

Russell has been busy in the transfer market and last week added former Dufftown midfielder Scott Thomson on a two-year contract.

Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross has also rejoined the Coasters on loan after an impressive stint at Grant Park last term.

Russell added: “Scott was a good player at Dufftown, who impressed us towards the end of the season when we watched Dufftown.

“He was out of contract and he’s friendly with a few of our players so it was quite an easy deal to do.

“Scott works offshore so we’ll try to make that work. It can be difficult to manage, but we’ll give it a shot and see how it goes.

“Hopefully we can make it work and keep everyone happy. Scott’s a good lad and he’s strong and likes to get stuck in.

“We know all about Logan, he’s a cracking lad and to get him back is brilliant.

“Everyone at the club was delighted and for us to get him back is like winning the lottery really.”