Buckie Thistle end Premier Sports Cup campaign with 3-2 defeat at East Fife

Buckie Thistle succumbed to a second half fightback from East Fife in a 3-2 defeat in their final group game in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Jags followed up an opening day penalty shootout loss against Ross County with a 5-0 defeat by Dunfermline and a 4-1 home reverse against Alloa Athletic.

Graeme Stewart’s side were 2-0 up at the break against Stevie Crawford’s East Fife at Bayview Stadium but the League 2 side fought back to claim victory in the second period.

The Highland League men were forced into an early change when Max Barry picked up an injury after only four minutes and was replaced by Scott Adams.

Jack Healy had an effort from the edge of the penalty area saved for the home side before Buckie made the breakthrough after 22 minutes when substitute Adams drilled home into the bottom left corner.

Sam Urquhart had a chance soon after but fired wide before Adams and Andy MacAskill were both thwarted by East Fife stopper Jude Smith.

But nine minutes before the break substitute Adams doubled Buckie’s advantage and his own tally with a smart finish from a MacAskill pass.

On the stroke of half-time MacAskill almost produced a stunning third but his long-range strike just missed the target.

East Fife reduced the deficit only seven minutes into the second half when former Forfar forward Scott Shepherd rounded Balint Demus and fired home.

The hosts levelled the scores only two minutes later when Aaron Steele’s long throw was headed home by Scott Mercer.

FULL TIME | East Fife 3-2 Buckie Thistle pic.twitter.com/qCZc9a8vJl — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) July 19, 2022

East Fife went in front with 11 minutes to go when Mercer nodded home from close range with Steele providing again providing the assist.

Jack Murray went close to a late equaliser for the Jags but East Fife held on for the win.

Buckie Thistle begin the Highland League season with the visit of Wick Academy to Victoria Park on Saturday.