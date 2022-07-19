Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson calls for perfect finish in Premier Sports Cup after rousing win over Albion Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson calls for perfect finish in Premier Sports Cup after rousing win over Albion Rovers

By Paul Chalk
July 19, 2022, 10:14 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:47 pm
ICT striker Billy Mckay celebrates his goal.
ICT striker Billy Mckay celebrates his goal.

First-team coach Barry Wilson hailed his scoring defenders as Caley Thistle moved to the brink of the last 16 in the Premier Sports Cup thanks to a 4-0 home win over Albion Rovers.

Inverness will almost certainly be in the next round of the competition for the first time in six years after putting on a fine show.

The Highlanders complete their G fixtures on Saturday when they host Championship newcomers Cove, who are on the cusp of crashing out after a 3-2 home loss against Kelty Hearts.

Billy Mckay scored within two minutes and Cameron Harper added a sweet free-kick just before the interval.

Robbie Deas wins this header against Albion Rovers.

Wallace Duffy netted a third early in the second half before a Harper headed finished off the visitors.

Wilson felt they needed to up their levels when it mattered to take the tie away from their opponents.

He said: “In the end we’re happy with four goals and a clean sheet and three points.

“We thought, after the quick start, we dropped a gear and allowed Albion Rovers to get back into it.

“They had a couple of chances and we Cammy Mackay had do make a couple of saves which we were hoping he wouldn’t have to.

“They played on our mistakes. We were taking too many touches and we were lucky to be going in 2-0 up at half-time to be honest.

“The second goal came at a great time for us. It took the pressure off for the second half.

“Three goals came from two defenders and it can work that way when your attacking players are tied up and there is a lack of space.

Billy Mckay scores the opener for ICT against Albion Rovers.

“You ask someone else to step up and do something different. Cammy has looked dangerous from free-kicks. He scored against St Johnstone and had another good effort at Livingston, so he has got his range.

“We then scored from a corner we had worked on, which was pleasing too.”

With Cove now all but out of the cup, Wilson insists ICT must seek to get the victory, even although one point will be enough to win the section and go through automatically.

He added: “We try to win every game we’re playing. We know one points is enough, but the best way to secure that is to try and get all three.

“It has been a great three games for us and we want to finish it off. We can then aim to hit the ground running when the league starts (on July 30 against Queen’s Park).”

[[title]]

[[text]]

