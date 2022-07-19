Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson calls for perfect finish in Premier Sports Cup after rousing win over Albion Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-team coach Barry Wilson hailed his scoring defenders as Caley Thistle moved to the brink of the last 16 in the Premier Sports Cup thanks to a 4-0 home win over Albion Rovers.

Inverness will almost certainly be in the next round of the competition for the first time in six years after putting on a fine show.

The Highlanders complete their G fixtures on Saturday when they host Championship newcomers Cove, who are on the cusp of crashing out after a 3-2 home loss against Kelty Hearts.

Billy Mckay scored within two minutes and Cameron Harper added a sweet free-kick just before the interval.

Wallace Duffy netted a third early in the second half before a Harper headed finished off the visitors.

Wilson felt they needed to up their levels when it mattered to take the tie away from their opponents.

He said: “In the end we’re happy with four goals and a clean sheet and three points.

“We thought, after the quick start, we dropped a gear and allowed Albion Rovers to get back into it.

“They had a couple of chances and we Cammy Mackay had do make a couple of saves which we were hoping he wouldn’t have to.

“They played on our mistakes. We were taking too many touches and we were lucky to be going in 2-0 up at half-time to be honest.

“The second goal came at a great time for us. It took the pressure off for the second half.

“Three goals came from two defenders and it can work that way when your attacking players are tied up and there is a lack of space.

“You ask someone else to step up and do something different. Cammy has looked dangerous from free-kicks. He scored against St Johnstone and had another good effort at Livingston, so he has got his range.

“We then scored from a corner we had worked on, which was pleasing too.”

With Cove now all but out of the cup, Wilson insists ICT must seek to get the victory, even although one point will be enough to win the section and go through automatically.

He added: “We try to win every game we’re playing. We know one points is enough, but the best way to secure that is to try and get all three.

“It has been a great three games for us and we want to finish it off. We can then aim to hit the ground running when the league starts (on July 30 against Queen’s Park).”