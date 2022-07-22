New recruits arrive at Wick Academy ahead of season opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson has been busy ahead of the start of the Breedon Highland League season.

The Scorries have agreed deals to sign midfielders Cameron Montgomery and Roddy Innes from Thurso, defender Sean Munro from Golspie Sutherland and midfielder James Mackintosh from Halkirk United.

There is also the prospect of more new recruits arriving at Harmsworth Park.

Meanwhile 18-year-old attacker Mark Munro has returned to Wick on a season-long loan from Ross County and goalkeeper Graeme Williamson has signed a new two-year contract.

Academy start the campaign away to Buckie Thistle tomorrow and boss Manson said: “Cameron was the young player of the year in the North Caledonian League last season and Roddy is another promising young player.

“Sean’s a really good right-back or centre-back, he’s 30 and probably should have been with us a number of years ago, but now is a good time for him to step up.

“James is only 22 but has been a standout for a couple of years at Halkirk and we’re pleased that he’s joining us as well.

“I’m also still hopeful of getting a couple of others to join which should mean we have a squad of around 20 or 21 which I’d be pleased with.”

Attacker and goalkeeper ready to go

Manson is pleased to have Munro back following a loan stint last season and hailed goalkeeper Williamson after he stepped up to the Highland League last term.

He added: “Mark’s got great pace and he’s a real threat running in behind and he knows where the net is.

“We’re excited to see how he gets on, he’s just turned 18 and he had a taste of the Highland League last season with us and it will be interesting to see how he gets on this season.

“Graeme is 30 and he’s had a good amateur career and North Caledonian League career over the years.

“He probably would’ve been the Wick goalkeeper earlier but we had Sean McCarthy for a long time who was difficult to displace.

“Graeme made the step up last year and he’s really enjoyed it so hopefully he can go from strength to strength.

“Last season I thought he performed really well in his first taste of the Highland League.”

Striking blow

Manson had also hoped to sign a striker following the departure of Steven Anderson this summer with Golspie Sutherland’s Liam Bremner a target.

However, the North Caledonian League’s player of the year has been diagnosed with a pelvic problem which has put the brakes on a potential move to Wick for the time being.

But Manson believes he still has good options in the final third.

He said: “I’ve spoken to the forward players and we’ve got five players that could play anywhere across the front three whether that’s through the middle, wide left or wide right.

“We’ll have quite a fluid front line but I’d imagine it will be Gordon MacNab who will play through the middle for us.

“He’s got the physical presence and pace to go in behind. Gordon’s got all the attributes you would want from a number nine.

“Sometimes he maybe comes short too often when you need somebody to hit but I see him leading the line although we do have other options.”