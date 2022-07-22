Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday joins Huntly; Robbie Thompson returns to Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly have signed Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old is returning to the club for a second spell at Christie Park after leaving the Black and Golds in 2017 to join Peterhead.

Hobday made 86 appearances for Huntly before spells at the Blue Toon, Turriff United and Banks o’ Dee.

He was put on the transfer list by the newly-promoted Spain Park club earlier this week.

Hobday said: “I am delighted to have signed and committed my long-term future to Huntly.

“This club gave me the opportunity to start my Highland League career and I wanted to repay that.

“Having the opportunity to work with the management team and an exciting playing squad really interested me and it was a chance I felt I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, pulling back on that shirt and getting to meet the squad and management.”

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “I am really pleased to welcome Fraser back to Huntly on a long term deal.

“He is a goalkeeper who has always impressed when I’ve seen him and has many of the attributes we look for in a goalkeeper.

“Despite being relatively young he also has good experience at this level and will provide strong competition in a really important area. We all look forward to meeting and working with Fraser over the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin have welcomed Robbie Thompson back on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Clach.

ROBBIE RETURNS

We are delighted to announce that Robbie Thompson will return to Grant Street Park on loan.

We would like to thank everyone at @ICTFC for making this deal possible.

Robbie was on loan with us last season and put in some fantastic performances.

Forres Mechanics have bolstered their squad by signing defender Connall Ewan and midfielder Ryan McLeman on loan from Ross County, while Brechin City have signed striker Dominik Naglik after he was released by Dundee United and former Brechin Victoria goalkeeper Dean Easton.

