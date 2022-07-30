Neil Gauld aims for Banks o’ Dee’s first Highland League win against old club Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friendship will be set aside for 90 minutes as Neil Gauld returns to Harlaw Park with Banks o’ Dee.

The 35-year-old striker was released by Inverurie Locos in the summer having netted 286 goals across three spells with the Railwaymen.

Gauld plans to enjoy the company of his former team-mates after today’s game, but hopes to do so having helped new club Banks o’ Dee secure their first win in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “I’m sure I’ll have a wee chat before the game and a beer with some of my old team-mates afterwards.

“It will be a bit strange playing against some of them, but once the whistle goes it’s no different to any other game.

“I left the club on good terms with the fans, so I think I’ll get a decent reception from them – but maybe not so much if I score.

“Hopefully we can get our first three points of the season.”

Inverurie captain Greg Mitchell is wary of the threat posed by Gauld, but hopes Locos can make it two wins out of two in the league.

The defender, 27, added: “If you give Neil an opportunity in and around the box, he’ll put it away.

“He’s renowned for his goalscoring and he’s done it for a number of years, so he’s somebody we’ll need to look out for.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of banter before and after the game.

“That’s one of the things about the Highland League, is everybody knows each other well and it’s all good fun when it comes to banter.

“But, once it hits 3pm, that’s all forgotten about and for me it’s about trying to get three points for Inverurie.”