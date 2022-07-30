Neil Gauld aims for Banks o’ Dee’s first Highland League win against old club Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Neil Gauld aims for Banks o’ Dee’s first Highland League win against old club Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee striker Neil Gauld is hoping to get the better of his former club Inverurie Locos.
Banks o' Dee striker Neil Gauld is hoping to get the better of his former club Inverurie Locos.

Friendship will be set aside for 90 minutes as Neil Gauld returns to Harlaw Park with Banks o’ Dee.

The 35-year-old striker was released by Inverurie Locos in the summer having netted 286 goals across three spells with the Railwaymen.

Gauld plans to enjoy the company of his former team-mates after today’s game, but hopes to do so having helped new club Banks o’ Dee secure their first win in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “I’m sure I’ll have a wee chat before the game and a beer with some of my old team-mates afterwards.

“It will be a bit strange playing against some of them, but once the whistle goes it’s no different to any other game.

“I left the club on good terms with the fans, so I think I’ll get a decent reception from them – but maybe not so much if I score.

“Hopefully we can get our first three points of the season.”

Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell, right, is aiming to continue their good start to the season.

Inverurie captain Greg Mitchell is wary of the threat posed by Gauld, but hopes Locos can make it two wins out of two in the league.

The defender, 27, added: “If you give Neil an opportunity in and around the box, he’ll put it away.

“He’s renowned for his goalscoring and he’s done it for a number of years, so he’s somebody we’ll need to look out for.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of banter before and after the game.

“That’s one of the things about the Highland League, is everybody knows each other well and it’s all good fun when it comes to banter.

“But, once it hits 3pm, that’s all forgotten about and for me it’s about trying to get three points for Inverurie.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – our TWO highlights games revealed as Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh meet early

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]