Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie wants to continue good start against Banks o’ Dee

Dale Gillespie is determined to continue Brora Rangers’ good start to the season when Breedon Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs have won their first three fixtures in the league and also defeated Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy in midweek.

Midfielder Gillespie is pleased with how they have opened the campaign, particularly when looks back to last season.

The 33-year-old doesn’t want Brora’s good run to end against Dee ,and said: “It’s been a very good start, especially compared to this time last year.

“Last year we lost two of the first three league games and got beat by Aberdeen in the Challenge Cup.

“It’s been a big improvement and it’s probably down to having a slightly bigger squad this season.

“The fitness levels have improved and I think that has shown in our start to the season.

“When you’re on a winning run the mentality is to go and win the next game and you build momentum.

“It’s early in the season so win or lose it’s not a massive thing in terms of the overall league picture for either side, but we’re wanting to win.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt is relishing their first meeting with Brora since joining the Highland League.

He added: “When you face Brora you know you’re going to be in for a really difficult afternoon and we’ll need to really raise our game.

“But the whole league is a big step up and it’s a challenge every week. No matter who we play, we know we’ve got to be up for it.

“But particularly when you play last season’s top four (Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Brora) if you don’t turn up you’ll get turned over.”

