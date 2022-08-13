Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie wants to continue good start against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie wants to continue good start against Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Dale Gillespie hopes Brora Rangers' good start to the season can continue against Banks o' Dee
Dale Gillespie hopes Brora Rangers' good start to the season can continue against Banks o' Dee

Dale Gillespie is determined to continue Brora Rangers’ good start to the season when Breedon Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs have won their first three fixtures in the league and also defeated Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy in midweek.

Midfielder Gillespie is pleased with how they have opened the campaign, particularly when looks back to last season.

The 33-year-old doesn’t want Brora’s good run to end against Dee ,and said: “It’s been a very good start, especially compared to this time last year.

“Last year we lost two of the first three league games and got beat by Aberdeen in the Challenge Cup.

“It’s been a big improvement and it’s probably down to having a slightly bigger squad this season.

“The fitness levels have improved and I think that has shown in our start to the season.

“When you’re on a winning run the mentality is to go and win the next game and you build momentum.

“It’s early in the season so win or lose it’s not a massive thing in terms of the overall league picture for either side, but we’re wanting to win.”

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt, centre, expects a difficult encounter with Brora

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt is relishing their first meeting with Brora since joining the Highland League.

He added: “When you face Brora you know you’re going to be in for a really difficult afternoon and we’ll need to really raise our game.

“But the whole league is a big step up and it’s a challenge every week. No matter who we play, we know we’ve got to be up for it.

“But particularly when you play last season’s top four (Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Brora) if you don’t turn up you’ll get turned over.”

