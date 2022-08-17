EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He’s trying to claim a hat-trick from the weekend – but Sean Butcher says it won’t matter who scores for Fraserburgh against Inverurie Locos as they long as the Broch progress.

The Breedon Highland League champions face the Railwaymen at Bellslea tonight in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Striker Butcher was officially credited with two goals in Fraserburgh’s 7-0 win at Lossiemouth on Saturday, but thinks he should be given three.

He claims to have tapped in Lossie defender Lewis McAndrew’s netbound own-goal header before it was over the line.

Looking ahead to facing Locos, Butcher hopes the Broch will find a way to goal, regardless of who the scorer is.

The 28-year-old said: “I think I scored the goal. The referee (Lee Robertson) put it down as an own goal, but I think he’s made a mistake.

“To me, the ball was on the line when I tapped it in.

“It was definitely close, but I think it’s my goal. Defenders don’t want to score own goals and putting down own goals doesn’t help anyone.

“I think it should be my goal.

“It’s all good having a laugh and a joke about these things – but the most important thing is to win games.

“No matter how it happens or who scores, the most important thing is to try to get into the next round of the cup.

“Inverurie look strong, they’ve started the season well and made some good signings so it will be a difficult game.”

Wood wants success with new club

The draw for the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup will be made at Bellslea after this evening’s fixture.

Locos striker Garry Wood hopes his side will be in the hat.

The 34-year-old won the Shire Cup with Formartine United and, after arriving at Harlaw Park this summer, he wants to help Inverurie win their first silverware since 2016.

Wood added: “I think we know what to expect from Fraserburgh, you never get an easy game there and it’s one of the hardest places to get a result.

“Trying to win a few more trophies before the end of my career with Inverurie is high on my agenda.

“We’ve got a young side that is developing and we’ve got the opportunity to do that.

“It’s been six years since the club won a trophy, which is a long time for a club of this size and we’re looking to put that right and hopefully we can do that this season.”

Turriff want cup boost

Elsewhere, Turriff United will start as favourites to progress when they face Junior Championship club Aberdeen University.

Manager Dean Donaldson believes his side are improving, but wants to see that result in more victories.

United have taken four points from their first four Highland League games and a cup victory would be a boost.

Donaldson said: “We won’t be taking this game lightly.

“I watched Aberdeen University last week and they have some good players in their side who will cause problems.

“From where we were a couple of seasons ago, we are improving.

“But we need to show that in results by winning games and having cup runs.”

Aberdeen University manager Gary McDade added: “It’s a game for us to enjoy, Turriff are a Highland League side and it’s maybe a free hit.

“But we want to be competitive and if we can get close to them and if we match them for effort then you never know what could happen.”