SPFL Trust Trophy: Brechin City edge Stirling Albion on penalties to reach third round

By Reporter
August 24, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:02 am
Marc Scott was on target for Brechin City.
Marc Scott was on target for Brechin City.

Brechin City moved into the third round of the SPFL Trust trophy after defeating Stirling Albion on penalties after the sides had tied 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

The opening stages of the match were evenly contested but City made the breakthrough with the opening goal after 10 minutes when Marc Scott outpaced the visitors defence before drilling a right-foot shot past Callum Law in the Stirling goal.

The hosts almost made it 2-0 just before the half-hour when a close-range Fraser Macleod drive was cleared off the line by Cammy Clark and a first-time volley by Scott a couple of minutes later was held by Law.

The Binos had hardly tested Lenny Wilson in the City goal but they were a shade unfortunate not to grab the equaliser in the 34th minute when former Forfar winger Danny Denholm found himself with space in the box but his left-foot drive clipped the top of the bar.

City almost doubled their advantage five minutes into the second-half Law had to look sharp to keep out a close-range Nathan Cooney shot and a minute later the keeper was called into action again when he palmed away a 20 yard drive from Grady McGrath.

City were keeping up the pressure and Jordan Northcott sent a 15 yard diagonal drive just over the bar shortly afterwards.

However, Stirling who had enjoyed a fair amount of possession without creating anything clear-cut in front of goal dramatically levelled the match in the 58th minute when they broke quickly from defence to attack with Denholm sending a pass across the face of the goalmouth for Dale Carrick who blasted home the equaliser.

The visitors now took the game towards City and pushed forward in search of another goal.  However, it was City who came close to restring their lead in the 78th minute when Macleod pushed forward into the Stirling box sending shot just wide of the target.

The Binos were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time after Lenny Wilson impeded Denholm in the box but the keeper made amends to save Jack Leitch’s spot-kick.

The tie went to penalties with Seth Patrick sinking the final spot-kick to send Brechin through to the next round 5-4 on spot-kicks.

