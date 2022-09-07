Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly and Formartine United eye final spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allan Hale hopes Huntly can grasp the opportunity to reach another cup final.

The Black and Golds face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

A meeting with Fraserburgh at the Haughs, Turriff, on Friday, September 30 awaits the winner.

Last season, Huntly reached the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final, which ended a 14-year wait to feature in a showpiece occasion.

Manager Hale appreciates it won’t be easy to overcome Formartine, but has his sights set on another final.

He said: “It would be great, especially after the start we’ve had and the players we’ve lost, if we could reach another final.

“For everyone connected with Huntly, it would be great.

“We had the experience last season, although the outcome was disappointing.

“But when you’ve had that experience you want to get back there and try win it.

“We’ve got that opportunity again after coming through two really difficult ties against Keith and Aberdeen.

“Getting to this stage is a good achievement, but we’re determined to try to go that step further.

“Formartine are technically very good and also physically strong. I’m sure they’ll be looking to respond after their defeat on Saturday and those things mean it will be a tough game for us.

“The players are working really hard and following instructions. What we need to try to do is be a little bit better in possession and take advantage of the chances we’re creating.

“I think that’s the area that’s let us down, is not taking our chances when they come along.

“We need to keep focusing on that and hopefully the results will come.”

Anderson not underestimating opposition

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is well aware of the importance of the tie.

The Pitmedden side defeated Huntly 2-1 in the Breedon Highland League a fortnight ago.

But Anderson says they won’t be taking the Strathbogie side lightly.

He added: “Football is about winning trophies at the end of the day.

“This competition gives clubs an opportunity early in the season to do that.

“We’ve got to aim for that, we’re pleased to be in the semi-final, but we want to go a step further than that.

“Huntly are a very good outfit, they’ve maybe had a slow start, but when we played them in the league they were really well-organised, fit and they’ve got good players all over the park.

“It’s a big game for both clubs, both teams will be going for it and we’ll see who comes out on top.”