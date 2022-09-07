Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly and Formartine United eye final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly and Formartine United eye final spot

By Callum Law
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale hopes they can get the better of Formartine in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.
The Black and Golds face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Allan Hale hopes Huntly can grasp the opportunity to reach another cup final.

The Black and Golds face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

A meeting with Fraserburgh at the Haughs, Turriff, on Friday, September 30 awaits the winner.

Last season, Huntly reached the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final, which ended a 14-year wait to feature in a showpiece occasion.

Manager Hale appreciates it won’t be easy to overcome Formartine, but has his sights set on another final.

He said: “It would be great, especially after the start we’ve had and the players we’ve lost, if we could reach another final.

“For everyone connected with Huntly, it would be great.

“We had the experience last season, although the outcome was disappointing.

“But when you’ve had that experience you want to get back there and try win it.

“We’ve got that opportunity again after coming through two really difficult ties against Keith and Aberdeen.

“Getting to this stage is a good achievement, but we’re determined to try to go that step further.

Huntly defeated Aberdeen in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

“Formartine are technically very good and also physically strong. I’m sure they’ll be looking to respond after their defeat on Saturday and those things mean it will be a tough game for us.

“The players are working really hard and following instructions. What we need to try to do is be a little bit better in possession and take advantage of the chances we’re creating.

“I think that’s the area that’s let us down, is not taking our chances when they come along.

“We need to keep focusing on that and hopefully the results will come.”

Anderson not underestimating opposition

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is well aware of the importance of the tie.

The Pitmedden side defeated Huntly 2-1 in the Breedon Highland League a fortnight ago.

But Anderson says they won’t be taking the Strathbogie side lightly.

He added: “Football is about winning trophies at the end of the day.

“This competition gives clubs an opportunity early in the season to do that.

“We’ve got to aim for that, we’re pleased to be in the semi-final, but we want to go a step further than that.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to their meeting with Huntly.

“Huntly are a very good outfit, they’ve maybe had a slow start, but when we played them in the league they were really well-organised, fit and they’ve got good players all over the park.

“It’s a big game for both clubs, both teams will be going for it and we’ll see who comes out on top.”

