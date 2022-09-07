WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Clachnacuddin’s Paul Brindle faces the Quickfire Questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin’s Paul Brindle took on our Quickfire Questions on Monday’s Highland League Weekly – and you can watch the short clip on its own here!

The former Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics attacker delivered a host of revelations – including the best player he’s played with, and what he makes of the music in the Lilywhites dressing room.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly episode contains highlights from Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Ryan Cryle analyse the rest of Saturday’s results as usual.

As well as the Quickfire Questions with Paul Brindle, this Monday’s episode also features an interview with Brora Rangers life president John Young.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

