WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Brora Rangers’ John Young on his long-time commitment to the Cattachs

Brora Rangers’ life president John Young talked Highland League Weekly through his decades-long service to the Cattachs – and you can now watch the feature from Monday’s episode as a standalone clip here.

Young has served the Dudgeon Park outfit in a variety of roles over many years.

In the video above, he reminisces over the highs, discusses the lows and opens up on his desire to one day see Brora play in the Scottish Leagues.

