Keith's Scottish Cup clash a step into the unknown says Craig Ewen By Callum Law September 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 6:34 am Keith manager Craig Ewen expects a difficult Scottish Cup encounter against Cumnock.