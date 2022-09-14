Inverurie’s Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie’s Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Jamie Michie, left, is looking forward to Inverurie's Scottish Cup tie against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.
Jamie Michie, left, is looking forward to Inverurie's Scottish Cup tie against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

Jamie Michie has been going the extra mile to prepare for Inverurie Locos’ Scottish Cup tie with Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

The 31-year-old was floored by a viral infection and missed the Railwaymen’s last game – a 2-1 Breedon Highland League win against Fraserburgh 10 days ago.

But since then the versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, has been working hard to ensure he’s ready for Saturday’s first round tie at Keirs Park.

Michie said: “I was in hospital for a couple of days with a viral infection which took the wind out of my sails.

“Richard Davidson our assistant manager was good enough to take me for some extra sessions so I did three sessions myself last week and then I played with the Under-21s on Monday night to get some minutes.

“The infection knocked my energy levels but I’m trying to push on.

“To be ready to come in and contribute is important and I need to be there fitness-wise to be able to do that.”

Inverurie keen for good Scottish Cup run

In the last two seasons, Inverurie have exited the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle.

Michie wants that to change this season, but doesn’t expect an easy afternoon against a Hill of Beath side who are currently 14th in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

He added: “I’ve been involved with Inverurie and Formartine in good Scottish Cup runs and it’s really exciting the further you get.

“You can only take it one game at a time and every game you play is tough because the opposition are playing for the same prize.

“Hill of Beath will think the same as ourselves that it’s a good chance to progress and it will be a tough game.”

Tags

Conversation

