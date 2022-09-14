Inverurie’s Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Michie has been going the extra mile to prepare for Inverurie Locos’ Scottish Cup tie with Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

The 31-year-old was floored by a viral infection and missed the Railwaymen’s last game – a 2-1 Breedon Highland League win against Fraserburgh 10 days ago.

But since then the versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, has been working hard to ensure he’s ready for Saturday’s first round tie at Keirs Park.

Michie said: “I was in hospital for a couple of days with a viral infection which took the wind out of my sails.

“Richard Davidson our assistant manager was good enough to take me for some extra sessions so I did three sessions myself last week and then I played with the Under-21s on Monday night to get some minutes.

“The infection knocked my energy levels but I’m trying to push on.

“To be ready to come in and contribute is important and I need to be there fitness-wise to be able to do that.”

Inverurie keen for good Scottish Cup run

In the last two seasons, Inverurie have exited the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle.

Michie wants that to change this season, but doesn’t expect an easy afternoon against a Hill of Beath side who are currently 14th in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

🏆 Scottish Cup week is here and we are on our travels in Round 1… 📆 Saturday 17th September

🏆 Scottish Cup Round 1

🆚 Hill of Beath Hawthorn

🏟 Keirs Park, Hill of Beath

⏰ 3pm Kick Off

🚌 Supporters Bus – Contact Supporters Group direct to book 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kIxOSjXqYL — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) September 12, 2022

He added: “I’ve been involved with Inverurie and Formartine in good Scottish Cup runs and it’s really exciting the further you get.

“You can only take it one game at a time and every game you play is tough because the opposition are playing for the same prize.

“Hill of Beath will think the same as ourselves that it’s a good chance to progress and it will be a tough game.”