Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return

Nairn County have made their second signing in the space of 24 hours with Paul Macleod rejoining the club.

The 33-year-0ld has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Wee County and follows fellow defender Stephen Rennie in signing for the Station Park side.

Macleod has spent the last five years with Rothes and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup and GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Prior to moving to Mackessack Park Macleod had spent eight years with Nairn and manager Ronnie Sharp is pleased to have him back.

He said: “We are delighted to add Paul to the squad and we feel he can bring a lot of the qualities we have been missing over the last games.

“It has been clear that we have needed to shore up our defence and Paul can hopefully allow us to do that. He is a quality player and he has learned from his experiences over the years in the Highland League.

“Paul is a big character, a strong personality and will bring added aggression to our defence. He places high demands on his teammates and has a great winning mentality, whether that is at training or in matches.

“It is great for us to be able to bring Paul back to the club and I know he is eager to get started.”