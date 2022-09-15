Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return

By Callum Law
September 15, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 1:33 pm
Paul Macleod, right, in action for Nairn during his first spell with the club.
Paul Macleod, right, in action for Nairn during his first spell with the club.

Nairn County have made their second signing in the space of 24 hours with Paul Macleod rejoining the club.

The 33-year-0ld has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Wee County and follows fellow defender Stephen Rennie in signing for the Station Park side.

Macleod has spent the last five years with Rothes and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup and GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Prior to moving to Mackessack Park Macleod had spent eight years with Nairn and manager Ronnie Sharp is pleased to have him back.

He said: “We are delighted to add Paul to the squad and we feel he can bring a lot of the qualities we have been missing over the last games.

“It has been clear that we have needed to shore up our defence and Paul can hopefully allow us to do that. He is a quality player and he has learned from his experiences over the years in the Highland League.

“Paul is a big character, a strong personality and will bring added aggression to our defence. He places high demands on his teammates and has a great winning mentality, whether that is at training or in matches.

“It is great for us to be able to bring Paul back to the club and I know he is eager to get started.”

