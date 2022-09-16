Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly were thrashed 6-0 by a clinical Pollok side in the first round of the Scottish Cup at Newlandsfield.

Early strikes from Stuart McCann and Darren Christie put the West of Scotland Premier Division side in control.

In the second period Christie’s second and counters from Darren Brownlie, Jonny Lyon’s and Adam Forde secured Pollok’s place in Sunday’s second round draw.

The Black and Golds did have good spells in the game in the first hour, but after conceding the third goal the roof caved in.

The tie was supposed to be televised live on BBC Scotland, however, the broadcaster pulled out on Wednesday due to an exceptional demand on resources.

Given the result some Huntly supporters may have been relieved they weren’t able to watch the game.

Hosts make fast start

Prior to kick-off there was a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen, which was impeccably observed the capacity crowd of 900.

The Black and Golds started brightly with Lyall Booth and Blacklock combining on the left to set up Adam Morris in the box but his shot was blocked.

But with their first attack Pollok took the lead in the 11th minute.

Fraser Mullen found Christie on the right, he wriggled away from Booth and delivered a cross which was headed home by McCann.

The hosts were into their stride after that and added a second in the 15th minute.

Kyle Dalling missed a header on the edge of Huntly’s area and from the loose ball McCann turned provider for Christie who lashed home from 12 yards.

There was another scare for the Strathbogie side midway through the first period.

A corner wasn’t fully cleared and Christie’s delivery back into the box was headed on by Sean Burns, but Michael Clark cleared.

Huntly regained their composure after that and Ross Still stung the palms Josh Lumsden with a shot from 25 yards.

But Pollok were still a threat. Mullen cut in from the right and his cross-cum-shot deflected off Dalling before goalkeeper Euan Storrier blocked and Clark cleared.

Three minutes before the break the visitors had another opening. Andy Hunter’s quick free-kick released Thoirs on the right side of the area but with the chance to test Lumsden he slipped and scuffed the ball wide.

The last chance of the first period was Blacklock’s curler from 20 yards which was superbly tipped away by Lumsden.

Visitors look for response

Within two minutes of the restart Morris clipped the right post with a swerving strike from the edge of the box.

Pollok sat deeper in the second half and with a two-goal cushion they didn’t need to chase the game.

With half an hour left Allan Hale introduced Angus Grant, Brodie Allen and Connelly from the bench.

But on 65 minutes the outcome of the tie was settled when Huntly failed to clear a corner and Christie rifled the ball into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

It got even worse for the Black and Golds five minutes later when Brownlie netted the fourth with a header from McCann’s right-wing cross.

Pollok were in no mood to let up and Lyon rammed home number five following a quick counter-attack on 82 minutes and four minutes later Adam Forde skipped through a couple of challenges before finishing from 10 yards.