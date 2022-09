[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Keith and Inverurie Locos has been postponed for a second time.

The Kynoch Park encounter was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but heavy rain resulted in the game being pushed back 24 hours.

However, with rain continuing to fall today the match has been postponed again.