Half-time pep talk drove Brora to North of Scotland Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Half-time pep talk drove Brora to North of Scotland Cup glory

By Callum Law
October 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 9:02 pm
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin

Match-winner Andrew Macrae revealed a half-time rollicking from manager Craig Campbell helped Brora Rangers to North of Scotland Cup glory.

Macrae grabbed the winner in the Cattachs’ 2-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The Sutherland side were made to work hard to win their eighth North of Scotland Cup and their sixth out of the last nine and with the score 1-1 at half-time boss Campbell wasn’t happy.

Attacker Macrae, 24, said: “It was a scrappy game, when you come into a cup final form goes out the window.

“Neutrals might have said beforehand that we should win comfortably, but Clach did well.

“They knew what we were trying to do and stopped us doing it, it was a hard-fought final but in the end I felt we deserved to win.

Andrew Macrae, left, celebrates Brora’s first goal against Clach with the scorer Jordan MacRae

“First half we weren’t up to scratch and Clach did well so we got a bit of a rollicking from the manager.

“We did all right in the second half and once we got the second goal I think we controlled it quite well.

“I can’t really say what Craig said, but his face was as red as a tomato going mental at us.”

Macrae’s second half strike was his first goal in a cup final and he could be quids in as a result.

He added: “That’s the first time I’ve scored in a cup final, I’ve played in three and never really done anything in them so I was pleased to get the winner.

“One of my mates messaged me on Friday and said if I scored the winner he’d give me £50 so he was the first person to get a text after the game.”

Cattachs get the job done

Reflecting on his first North of Scotland Cup triumph as a manager Campbell said: “It’s a cup final and we’ve won it.

“In terms of performance in the first half I thought we were very poor by our standards.

“But Clach made it a really difficult game. Before the game I said it was about winning cup finals and we’ve done that so I’m proud of the players.

“(At half-time) there was a lot of swearing, shaking the head, shouting and telling them what we weren’t doing well enough.

“I think in the second half when we made a couple of subs Ali Sutherland was excellent and gave us a foothold in the game.

“We kept the ball in better areas, we passed the ball a bit better and credit to them.

“We want to win trophies and to get one early in the season is a bonus for us.”

Early action

In front of a crowd close to 1,000 Brora started well with Macrae’s fifth minute snap-shot blocked by goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon.

Two minutes later they took the lead with Jordan MacRae latching onto Dale Gillespie’s ball in behind and lobbing the advancing MacKinnon. The ball found the net despite Ben Cormack’s best efforts to clear.

Shortly after Macrae wanted a penalty after going down in a challenge with Cormack, but referee Gordon Seago was unmoved.

Clach then found their stride and Gary Warren tested Cattachs goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol with a header from a Robbie Thompson corner.

Clachnacuddin try to put pressure on inside Brora’s box

On 24 minutes Shaun Sutherland cracked a shot against the crossbar from 20 yards, but four minutes later the Lilywhites restored parity.

Thompson’s neat pass found Lewis Mackenzie, whose first touch took him into the area and in between Ally MacDonald and Josh Meekings, before he poked a finish beyond Nicol.

Before the half was out Paul Brindle fashioned an opening on the right side of the area but dragged his shot wide, then Thompson stung Nicol’s palms within 30 seconds of the second period starting.

But on 66 minutes Brora bagged their second. Gillespie’s corner from the left broke to Martin Maclean at the back post and his cross-cum-shot was bundled home by Macrae.

A few minutes later Ali Sutherland sent a lob on to the roof of the net.

The closest Clach came to an equaliser in their final since 2014 were shots wide from Ross Logan and Donald Morrison.

Clach’s North Cup wait continues

The Lilywhites haven’t won the North of Scotland Cup since 2001.

Boss Jordan MacDonald said: “It’s got to be a starting point. We can’t accept coming here and losing, it’s sore.

“To lose a cup final in the manner we did is a sore one. This has got to be a starting point for us.

“Two mistakes have cost us but the second goal is a sore one.

“We’ve switched off and there’s two men free at the back post, you can’t give Brora space and time and in the main we didn’t.

“It’s disappointing, but there’s two ways forward. We can sulk and moan about it or we can use it as motivation to try to get back to days like this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Brechin City keep perfect start going at Inverurie; Huntly victorious against Strathspey
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Highland League: Forres and Deveronvale claim the points in two seven-goal thrillers
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Jack Murray nets hat-trick as Buckie blitz Turriff
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
North of Scotland Cup final: Brora get the better of Clach
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Friendship set aside as Brora and Clach meet in North of Scotland Cup final
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Formartine on penalties
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Draw made for Highland League Cup

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
The victorious Brora Rangers squad with the North of Scotland Cup after their win against Clachnacuddin
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks