Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart considers opponents Banks o’ Dee Highland League title contenders

By Andy Skinner
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

Graeme Stewart believes Buckie Thistle will need to defeat Highland League title contenders if they are to keep their momentum going against Banks o’ Dee.

The Jags clocked up their fourth straight league win on Wednesday night with a 4-1 triumph at Clachnacuddin.

It was a result which moved Buckie to within a point of the summit after leaders Brechin City drew 2-2 at home to Huntly.

Dee make the trip to Victoria Park this weekend just three points behind the Jags, having enjoyed a strong start to their debut season in the Highland League.

Despite being newcomers, Stewart regards the Aberdeen outfit as genuine challengers for the league title.

Stewart said: “It’s another massive one against Banks o’ Dee which is going to be very hard. We know how good they are, they beat us last season on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“We know we will have to be at our best, because they are a top Highland League club now. They are challenging for the league.

“We will relish it, we go into the game confident. If we play like we can, we’ve got a good chance of winning the game.

“We’ve just got to match their effort and work-rate and we will be fine.”

Forward Scott Adams netted a hat-trick against Clach to mark an impressive return to the starting line-up.

Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.

Stewart is pleased with the balance of his squad, adding: “Scott Adams hasn’t played too much lately because of injuries but he scored a hat-trick on Wednesday.

“We managed to give Josh Peters and Sam Urquhart a rest, while we took Sam Pugh off at half-time because he was on a booking and he was throwing a couple of tackles in.

“It’s a case of managing the squad. We would like boys back, such as Sam Morrison, Shaun Wood and Kevin Fraser, to help the squad.”

Henderson says last year’s cup triumph counts for little

Dee forward Jack Henderson is not reading too far into last season’s cup triumph over the Jags ahead of this weekend’s game.

Henderson, whose double defeated Deveronvale 2-0 on Wednesday, said: “It’s as hard as it gets. Buckie up there is never easy, and they’re on a good run as well.

Jack Henderson lifts his second goal of the evening for Banks o’ Dee beyond helpless Deveronvale keeper Sean McIntosh.

“We just need to go up there, give a good account of ourselves and hopefully we can come away with something.

“Those are the kind games you look to try to get anything, because a lot of teams will go there and get nothing.

“I thought we got a bit fortunate to be honest – luck was on our side that night.

“They had a couple of chances and things, but it definitely shows we can compete and can take something if we do what we can do.”

Veteran midfielder Paul Lawson could be unavailable due to a calf issue, while Michael Phillipson, Max Alexander and Kyle Willox are out long term. Dean Lawrie is offshore.

Forres Mechanics are aiming to build on back-to-back victories this weekend when they make the trip to Formartine United.

The Pitmedden outfit were denied a midweek victory by a late goal in a 2-2 draw with Rothes, who will aim to take that momentum into their trip to Deveronvale.

