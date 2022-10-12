Keith boss Craig Ewen hopes Kieran Mooney’s hot streak continues against Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen hopes Kieran Mooney’s hot streak continues against Inverurie

By Callum Law
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:03 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos

Craig Ewen hopes Kieran Mooney can continue to shoulder Keith’s goalscoring burder ahead of their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield clash with Inverurie Locos.

The Maroons host the Railwaymen at Kynoch Park tonight in round one of the Shield.

Mooney netted a hat-trick for Keith in their 6-1 win against Strathspey at the weekend.

Although he joined the Moray side as a wide player, manager Ewen has started using Mooney up front this season.

Ewen said: “Kieran’s got pace and having that in forward areas can be a huge asset.

“In his mind, I’m not sure if he thinks playing as a striker is the best position for him.

“Last season he made 17 appearances for us and predominantly that was playing wide.

“But this season he’s mainly played through the middle as a striker. We didn’t really set the heather alight in the final third at the start of the season.

Kieran Mooney scored a hat-trick for Keith at the weekend.

“So we’ve tried something different and Kieran’s scored six goals in seven starts.

“He’s done well, he works hard and technically he’s also good so if we can keep creating chances for Kieran hopefully he’ll keep taking them.”

Looking ahead to facing Locos added: “We’re the underdogs, I think most people would expect Inverurie to beat Keith.

“They’ll be strong and well-organised, we need to try to match that and better them on the night.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie striker Garry Wood is well aware of the importance of trying to progress in cup competitions.

The 34-year-old said: “With where we are in the league and the teams ahead of us the cups are the best avenue for us to win silverware this season.

Garry Wood of Inverurie, left.

“If you win three games you are in a final so it’s a good chance for every team involved.

“And we’re certainly wanting to do as well as we can in the competition.

“But you usually always get a tough game at Kynoch Park and that’s what we’ll be expecting.

“We’ll need to be at our best if we want to win and get through to the next round.”

Friendly foes Buckie and Dyce clash

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle host Junior side Dyce at Victoria Park and both sides are familiar with one another.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart explained: “We have a nice tie-up with Dyce.

“I’m friends with the manager Alfie Youngson, I’ve known him for about 20 years after playing with him at Peterhead.

“Our Aberdeen-based players train with Dyce on a Monday and we’ve got Lyall Keir on loan at Dyce as well.

“It’s a relationship that’s worked quite well for the last two or three years.

“I know quite a bit about their players and Alfie knows quite a bit about mine so it’s two sides that probably couldn’t be any more prepared.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

“It’s nice to play them but we’re there to win and Dyce will be the same.

“I know Alfie wants to play good football and have a young, hungry, aggressive team.”

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson added: “Having some of Buckie’s players training with us is a great benefit for our players to see the likes of Andrew MacAskill, Sam Pugh and Max Barry.

“It shows the quality you’ve got to have to get to the level Buckie are at and they’re a level or maybe a couple of levels above us.

“But we’ll set our team up to try to win, but we know the odds are stacked against us because Buckie have some outstanding players.

“We’ll need to be at our best and hope Buckie have an off night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Aberdeenshire Shield: Fraserburgh thrilled after penalty triumph but holders Banks o' Dee disappointed
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Formartine United advance to quarter-finals of Aberdeenshire Shield with win at Hermes
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Fraserburgh defeat holders Banks o' Dee on penalties after Aberdeenshire Shield thriller
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Formartine United expect difficult Aberdeenshire Shield encounter with Junior side Hermes
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Brora Rangers v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle…
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Buckie and Banks o' Dee play out entertaining draw; Fraserburgh ease to victory against…
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Highland League: Formartine United, Inverurie Locos, Lossiemouth and chalk up victories

Most Read

1
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been impressed with the goalscoring form of Kieran Mooney ahead of their meeting with Inverurie Locos
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard

Editor's Picks