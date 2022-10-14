Neil Gauld’s thirst for goals remains after Banks o’ Dee striker reaches another milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Neil Gauld’s thirst for goals remains after Banks o’ Dee striker reaches another milestone

By Callum Law
October 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 7:49 am
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh

Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld has no intention of slowing down after reaching another goalscoring milestone.

The striker netted a hat-trick against tonight’s Breedon Highland League opponents Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield on Tuesday night.

Those goals took Gauld to 354 at Highland League level during a career in which he has also turned out for Huntly, Inverurie Locos and Formartine United.

What was significant about his midweek strikes was that it took Gauld above his former Formartine team-mate and friend Cammy Keith who scored 351 goals.

Although the 35-year-old still has some way to go to reach ex-Elgin City striker Willie Grant’s total of 450, which is believed to be the record for a Highland League player.

Gauld said: “It was a standard hat trick – a penalty and two tap-ins.

Neil Gauld has passed Cammy Keith’s goal total at Highland League level.

“But I’m delighted, it’s a proud moment for me to go above Cammy, that’s 354 goals now at Highland League level.

“I met Cammy at Kevin Bridges a couple of weeks ago, he also texted me after my hat trick at Wick.

“We still keep in touch and we get on very well. Cammy is an absolute legend who won numerous trophies and was player of the year on multiple occasions.

“So to have scored more goals than Cammy is a proud moment for me.

“I’m not sure what number I can get to, I suppose 400 would be the next target, but I’ll need to see how the legs hold up.

“I don’t think I’ll reach 450 like Willie Grant but I’ll try to keep going.”

Sides clash again

Dee were beaten 5-4 on penalties in the Shield following a 3-3 draw at Bellslea, and the sides meet again this evening on league business at Spain Park.

Gauld added: “We’re fired up after what happened on Tuesday. We feel we’re good enough to battle with the top teams.

“Buckie and Fraserburgh were the top two teams last season and we’ve drawn with them both in our last two games.

“We were in front in both games so we’ve shown we can compete.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson believes they will need to defend better if they are to win tonight.

Fraserburgh defender Kieran Simpson, centre.

The 21-year-old centre-back was disappointed with the goals the Broch lost in midweek.

He said: “It’s a tough game, but we know what we’ll be up against.

“Hopefully we can defend a bit better than we did on Tuesday night.

“It’s always annoying when you lose goals like we did, but the other side of the game in terms of the way we played out was pretty good.

“We did lose a couple of slack goals, however, towards the end Banks o’ Dee had a lot of long throw-ins but we defended them really well.

“We want to keep going as far as we can. The Aberdeenshire competitions are short and sharp and you can quickly get into quarter-finals and semi-finals which is good.

“In the league, we need to try to keep going every week winning games and see where that takes us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee exit Scottish Cup due to player registration error
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Graeme Stewart pleased with Buckie Thistle's application in Aberdeenshire Shield triumph over Dyce
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Huntly head into the Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals with 5-3 victory against Turriff United
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Draw made for Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Buckie Thistle through to Aberdeenshire Shield last-eight with comfortable triumph over Dyce
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Inverurie defeat Keith to reach Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career

Most Read

1
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench on the Skyfall set in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal
Neil Gauld, centre, celebrates one of his goals for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented