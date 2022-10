Draw made for Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos’ reward for defeating Keith is a home tie against Huntly in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Railwaymen won 2-0 at Kynoch Park and the last eight draw was made after the game.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale will host Buckie Thistle in a local derby, Fraserburgh, who defeated holders Banks o’ Dee, welcome Aberdeen University to Bellslea and Formartine United are at home to Aberdeen.

Ties are set to be played on Wednesday November 16.

The quarter-final draw is as follows: Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh v Aberdeen University, Inverurie Locos v Huntly, Formartine United v Aberdeen.