Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly head into the Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-finals with 5-3 victory against Turriff United

By Dave Edwards
October 12, 2022, 10:14 pm
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Huntly edged out Turriff United in an eight-goal thriller at Christie Park to progress to the last eight of the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield.

In the third minute Andy Hunter saw his clever close-range chip come back off the face of the crossbar with United keeper David Dey beaten.

In the 28th minute Huntly’s pressure paid off when Callum Murray fed Hunter who sidestepped a defender before slamming the bvall home from 10 yards.

In the 35th minute Adam Morris’s cross picked out Gavin Elphinstone at the back post and he beat Dey with a powerful downward header.

Within a minute of the restart United were right back in it when Ewan Clark reacted first after a shot had been blocked on the line to nod the ball home from six yards.

But Turriff’s delight was shortlived as Huntly restored their two-goal advantage when Lyall Booth’s corner picked out Hunter who headed home from four yards.

In the 52nd minute Turriff pulled a goal back when Pittodrie-bound striker, Aaron Reid’s ferocious 30-yard free-kick whizzed past Storrier into the corner of the net.

Storrier dived full length in the 68th minute to get a strong hand to Jordan Cooper’s well-struck 20-yard shot as Turriff went in search of an equaliser.

In the 76th minute former Fort William youngster Adam Morris notched his first goal for Huntly with a well-placed 10-yard grounder.

Two minutes later Elphinstone grabbed his own second and Huntly’s fifth goal with a sublime chip into the top corner froim just inside the box.

Within two minutes Turriff again reduced the leeway when Dylan Stuart drove the ball through a forest of legs from 15 yards.

Huntly were reduced to 10 men in the final minute when skipper Michael Clark was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

 

