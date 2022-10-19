Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Player-manager Gary Manson hopes Wick Academy can rise to the occasion in what he regards as the biggest game of their season.

The Scorries are at home to Benburb on Saturday in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

It’s six years since Wick last reached round three of the national tournament and Manson is well aware of what it would mean to progress.

Academy’s record appearance holder and boss said: “It’s definitely the biggest game of the season for us.

“Where we are at the moment we’re not going to win the league which means the cups are something you have to target.

“We were knocked out in the first game in the North of Scotland Cup. We’re not going to win the Scottish Cup but we want to go as far as we can to keep the interest going.

“Then we’ve got the Highland League Cup next week. In terms of finances and prestige it’s the biggest game for us.

“The players are fully aware of it, as soon as the game finished on Saturday we turned our attention to this week.

“It’s a huge game for us and we need to do everything possible to get our name in the hat.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s good to play against different opposition and test yourselves.

“Hopefully we get a good crowd and a good outcome.”

‘Important to a lot of people’

Manson also acknowledges that for Wick’s supporters and the county of Caithness getting through to round three would be something to celebrate.

He added: “It would give the people in the town and county something to look forward to if we can get through.

“It would mean a lot to the players because a lot of the current squad haven’t been this far in the Scottish Cup.

“If we can win this tie and get through it would be a good achievement and experience for the squad.

“It’s an important game, the Scottish Cup is something you always want to do well in and it means a lot to a lot of people.

“It would mean a lot to the town, the county, the players, the supporters and the committee. Hopefully, we can do the business on Saturday.”

Scorries will be prepared

Benburb are currently 13th in the West of Scotland League First Division and Manson has been busy doing his homework ahead of the Govan side arriving at Harmsworth Park this weekend.

He said: “I’ve had reports on Benburb and we’ve watched videos of them as well so we know what to expect.

“I like to get as much information on our opponents as possible to brief the players and plan around that.

“If we’ve got a reasonable understanding it should allow us to come up with a better plan.

“We know it will be a tough game, they’re a team that were in the Juniors from the heart of Glasgow.

“They’ve already won two games in the Scottish Cup this season which shows what they’re capable of.”

Richard Macadie is set to return for Wick this weekend with Jack Halliday also back in the fray having featured as a sub against Formartine United at the weekend.

Manson also hopes to have Gordon MacNab and Ryan Campbell available despite knee and ankle knocks.

“Gordon’s getting better all the time, we’re assessing him, but we’ll give him every chance this week and hopefully he’ll make it,” he said.

“Ryan took a knock on Saturday and his ankle is swollen, but we’ll give him every chance of making it as well.”