Alex Chisholm says Clachnacuddin will make every effort for reverse derby fixture against Nairn County to go ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm hopes supporters will have a derby fixture to savour against Nairn County next week.

The two sides were due to meet at Station Park on Tuesday, however, the surface failed an 11am inspection due to the overnight frost.

All three of Tuesday’s scheduled matches were called off, with heavy snowfall putting paid to Wick Academy’s game against Brora Rangers, and Rothes’ match against Strathspey Thistle succumbing to a frozen pitch.

Clach will host the reverse fixture against Nairn at Grant Street Park next Tuesday.

Chisholm says Inverness outfit are eager to return to action, having not had a game for weeks, and hopes to attract a bumper crowd for the derby encounter.

He said: “We would have taken a good crowd through to Nairn.

“Hopefully next week the game will be on and we will get a good turnout.

“You can’t beat a local derby during the festive season. We are all football people, and they are the games we look forward to.

“There is a wee bit of added spice to it. With the time of year, we are hoping to get more people to come to games.

“That’s what we are about, in trying to attract people back to football.

“It’s difficult, as we play a winter season, but there are a lot of people on holiday and we want to encourage people to come back to watch football.”

Clach eager to end long lay-off

The postponement further extends Clach’s lay-off, with Jordan MacDonald’s men having been sidelined since a 4-2 loss to Brora Rangers on November 26.

Clach are 16th in the table at present on 13 points, with Nairn five points further ahead in 10th position.

Chisholm insists Nairn could have done nothing more in their efforts to get the game on, and says Clach will similarly do their utmost ahead of next week’s fixture.

He added: “Nairn had covers out, and tried their best to get the game on. We were both really keen to get the match going ahead.

We are gutted to say MATCH POSTPONED. Rearranged fixture date to be announced in due course. https://t.co/sryJEbMi2F — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) December 27, 2022

“The frost overnight and the low temperatures meant there was not a lot we could do about that.

“There is only so much you can do to protect parts of your park. We are the same at Grant Street – we have certain parts which are more susceptible to frost than others, so we will look at targeting them.

“We will try our best and do as much as we can over the next week to get the game on.

“We just want to get back playing and get things going again. It’s just what we are facing right now with the weather.

“We can take positives out of it as well. It gives players who have been injured, such as Ben Cormack, time to come back to fitness.

“They are not getting games, but they are getting training at least.

“The guys are training away and we are as optimistic as ever about pushing things on.”