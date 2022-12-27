Alex Chisholm says Clachnacuddin will make every effort for reverse derby fixture against Nairn County to go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Alex Chisholm says Clachnacuddin will make every effort for reverse derby fixture against Nairn County to go ahead

By Andy Skinner
December 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm.
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm.

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm hopes supporters will have a derby fixture to savour against Nairn County next week.

The two sides were due to meet at Station Park on Tuesday, however, the surface failed an 11am inspection due to the overnight frost.

All three of Tuesday’s scheduled matches were called off, with heavy snowfall putting paid to Wick Academy’s game against Brora Rangers, and Rothes’ match against Strathspey Thistle succumbing to a frozen pitch.

Clach will host the reverse fixture against Nairn at Grant Street Park next Tuesday.

Chisholm says Inverness outfit are eager to return to action, having not had a game for weeks, and hopes to attract a bumper crowd for the derby encounter.

He said: “We would have taken a good crowd through to Nairn.

“Hopefully next week the game will be on and we will get a good turnout.

“You can’t beat a local derby during the festive season. We are all football people, and they are the games we look forward to.

Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park.

“There is a wee bit of added spice to it. With the time of year, we are hoping to get more people to come to games.

“That’s what we are about, in trying to attract people back to football.

“It’s difficult, as we play a winter season, but there are a lot of people on holiday and we want to encourage people to come back to watch football.”

Clach eager to end long lay-off

The postponement further extends Clach’s lay-off, with Jordan MacDonald’s men having been sidelined since a 4-2 loss to Brora Rangers on November 26.

Clach are 16th in the table at present on 13 points, with Nairn five points further ahead in 10th position.

Chisholm insists Nairn could have done nothing more in their efforts to get the game on, and says Clach will similarly do their utmost ahead of next week’s fixture.

He added: “Nairn had covers out, and tried their best to get the game on. We were both really keen to get the match going ahead.

“The frost overnight and the low temperatures meant there was not a lot we could do about that.

“There is only so much you can do to protect parts of your park. We are the same at Grant Street – we have certain parts which are more susceptible to frost than others, so we will look at targeting them.

“We will try our best and do as much as we can over the next week to get the game on.

“We just want to get back playing and get things going again. It’s just what we are facing right now with the weather.

“We can take positives out of it as well. It gives players who have been injured, such as Ben Cormack, time to come back to fitness.

“They are not getting games, but they are getting training at least.

“The guys are training away and we are as optimistic as ever about pushing things on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Featured image with Brechin manager Andy Kirk and Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt for Highland League Weekly on December 31 2022. Created by DCT Design Desk on December 29 2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured Brechin celebrate their scecond goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Fraserburgh captain Willie West - number 8 - scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Formartine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured is Bltti Biabi on the attack for Brechin and Kacper Lewecki Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch
5 March 2022. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC. PICTURE CONTENT: -Centre - Dean Stewart form Lossiemouth celebrates his goal with teammates
Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented