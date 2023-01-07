Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff

By Callum Law
January 7, 2023, 4:51 pm
Huntly's players celebrate their first goal against Turriff which was scored by Kyle Dalling, left
Huntly's players celebrate their first goal against Turriff which was scored by Kyle Dalling, left

Huntly leapfrogged Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League with a 2-0 win at Christie Park.

Early goals from Kyle Dalling and Michael Clark gave the Black and Golds a lead they never looked like relinquishing,

With better finishing they could have increased the margin of victory, although United to their credit battled well, particularly in the second half after having Max Foster sent off just before the break.

The result moves Huntly above Turriff into 10th in the table and it was an impressive return to action from Allan Hale’s side, who hadn’t played since December 3 due to call-offs. 

Early double gives hosts control

A blistering start from the home side saw them surge two goals ahead in the first seven minutes.

The deadlock was broken in the fifth minute. Huntly forced three corners in succession and from the third – an inswinger from Callum Lamb on the left – Dalling headed into the bottom right corner from six yards.

Two minutes later another Lamb corner, from the right this time, found Michael Clark at the back post and he prodded home.

Lamb’s deliveries were on the money and another corner was headed over by Andy Hunter in the 11th minute.

Turriff grew into the game after the first quarter an of hour and although they passed the ball well at times they didn’t threaten goalkeeper Fraser Hobday too often in the first half.

For the Black and Golds a rapid 24th minute break down the left from Callum Murray ended with him crossing for Lamb at the back post, only for James Chalmers to block the netbound shot.

Callum Murray of Huntly, right, tries to get away from Turriff’s Murray Cormack

At the other end Liam Cheyne’s cross almost picked out Ewan Clark inside the six-yard box.

Shortly after the half hour mark Turra goalkeeper David Dey spilled Hunter’s well-struck free-kick from 30 yards, but Liam Strachan blocked Angus Grant’s follow-up attempt.

On 35 minutes Grant played a superb one-two with Ross Still which saw him race through on the left side but the former United striker’s lob was over Dey and the crossbar.

A few minutes later Turriff’s Callan Gray showed good feet to create space on the edge of the area, but he lifted his shot over.

The visitors’ hopes were dealt another blow on the stroke of half-time when they were reduced to 10 men.

Huntly’s James Connelly went on a 60-yard charge of up the right wing but as the ball threatened to get away from him Max Foster slid in and although he played the ball it was the sort of lunge that referees take a dim view of.

The challenge was right in front of linesman Stuart Garden who advised referee Alan Proctor to show Foster a red card.

Next goal key

Early in the second period Murray scampered into space as Huntly looked for a third, however, his left-footed shot drifted wide.

Hunter passed up two good opportunities to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

First he linked with strike partner Grant and showed good tenacity to hold off Chalmers only for his low strike from 14 yards to be saved by Dey.

From the second phase Lamb crossed from the right but Hunter headed over from close range.

A minute later Gavin Elphinstone hit the by-line on the right flank and although Grant couldn’t force his cross into the net Turriff couldn’t clear with Hunter latching on to the loose ball before sending a shot whistling millimetres over from 18 yards.

Turriff goalkepper David Dey, right, punches the ball away under pressure from Ross Still of Huntly

At 2-0 the game wasn’t totally secure for Huntly and Turriff to their credit didn’t give in.

With 15 minutes left United midfielder Murray Cormack’s weaved his way into the box and had a chance to shoot, but took a touch too many and was crowded out.

In the 82nd minute Strachan sent a dangerous free-kick into the Huntly box but Owen Kinsella couldn’t direct his header on target.

Seconds later Kinsella almost caught out goalkeeper Hobday with a cross-cum-shot from wide on the right.

As time ticked down Reece McKeown curled a free-kick into the hands of Hobday from 20 yards.

With two minutes left Turra should have pulled a goal back, Kinsella’s delivery from the right bobbled through to the back post, but Gray bundled the ball against the left post from three yards.

