Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly leapfrogged Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League with a 2-0 win at Christie Park.

Early goals from Kyle Dalling and Michael Clark gave the Black and Golds a lead they never looked like relinquishing,

With better finishing they could have increased the margin of victory, although United to their credit battled well, particularly in the second half after having Max Foster sent off just before the break.

The result moves Huntly above Turriff into 10th in the table and it was an impressive return to action from Allan Hale’s side, who hadn’t played since December 3 due to call-offs.

Early double gives hosts control

A blistering start from the home side saw them surge two goals ahead in the first seven minutes.

The deadlock was broken in the fifth minute. Huntly forced three corners in succession and from the third – an inswinger from Callum Lamb on the left – Dalling headed into the bottom right corner from six yards.

Two minutes later another Lamb corner, from the right this time, found Michael Clark at the back post and he prodded home.

Lamb’s deliveries were on the money and another corner was headed over by Andy Hunter in the 11th minute.

Turriff grew into the game after the first quarter an of hour and although they passed the ball well at times they didn’t threaten goalkeeper Fraser Hobday too often in the first half.

For the Black and Golds a rapid 24th minute break down the left from Callum Murray ended with him crossing for Lamb at the back post, only for James Chalmers to block the netbound shot.

At the other end Liam Cheyne’s cross almost picked out Ewan Clark inside the six-yard box.

Shortly after the half hour mark Turra goalkeeper David Dey spilled Hunter’s well-struck free-kick from 30 yards, but Liam Strachan blocked Angus Grant’s follow-up attempt.

On 35 minutes Grant played a superb one-two with Ross Still which saw him race through on the left side but the former United striker’s lob was over Dey and the crossbar.

A few minutes later Turriff’s Callan Gray showed good feet to create space on the edge of the area, but he lifted his shot over.

The visitors’ hopes were dealt another blow on the stroke of half-time when they were reduced to 10 men.

Huntly’s James Connelly went on a 60-yard charge of up the right wing but as the ball threatened to get away from him Max Foster slid in and although he played the ball it was the sort of lunge that referees take a dim view of.

The challenge was right in front of linesman Stuart Garden who advised referee Alan Proctor to show Foster a red card.

Next goal key

Early in the second period Murray scampered into space as Huntly looked for a third, however, his left-footed shot drifted wide.

Hunter passed up two good opportunities to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

First he linked with strike partner Grant and showed good tenacity to hold off Chalmers only for his low strike from 14 yards to be saved by Dey.

From the second phase Lamb crossed from the right but Hunter headed over from close range.

A minute later Gavin Elphinstone hit the by-line on the right flank and although Grant couldn’t force his cross into the net Turriff couldn’t clear with Hunter latching on to the loose ball before sending a shot whistling millimetres over from 18 yards.

At 2-0 the game wasn’t totally secure for Huntly and Turriff to their credit didn’t give in.

With 15 minutes left United midfielder Murray Cormack’s weaved his way into the box and had a chance to shoot, but took a touch too many and was crowded out.

In the 82nd minute Strachan sent a dangerous free-kick into the Huntly box but Owen Kinsella couldn’t direct his header on target.

Seconds later Kinsella almost caught out goalkeeper Hobday with a cross-cum-shot from wide on the right.

As time ticked down Reece McKeown curled a free-kick into the hands of Hobday from 20 yards.

With two minutes left Turra should have pulled a goal back, Kinsella’s delivery from the right bobbled through to the back post, but Gray bundled the ball against the left post from three yards.