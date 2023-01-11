Lossiemouth’s interim management team remain in charge as new boss hunt continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh anticipates the club’s interim management team will remain in place for some time to come.

Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross have been managing the Coasters since Joe Russell’s resignation last month.

Although progress has been made in the hunt for a permanent successor to Russell, Grant Park chief McIntosh admitted it may be the end of the season before a new manager is in place.

He said: “We’re still working on things and at the moment Ian and Scott Campbell are going to continue and it may be until the end of the season, if possible.

“They’ve also brought in Tony Ross to help with the coaching, so we’re glad to have them in place.”

As well as Lossie’s interim management team providing stability, the Moray side also have continuity within their squad.

All of the players at Grant Park recently penned contract extensions.

McIntosh added: “We’ve signed all the players on extensions, which is good because whoever comes in knows they’ll have a squad to work with.

“That was the issue when Joe Russell took the job that we didn’t have a squad signed.

“It’s progress to keep the squad we’ve got together and I think for whoever comes in as manager it gives them a really good boost to have the players there.

“The team spirit among the boys is unbelievable and if one boy says they’ll sign, they all sign.

“I’m chuffed because at one point I feared we might lose quite a few of them. It’s a confidence boost for Ian and Scott as well that the boys want to keep working with them.”