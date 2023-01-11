Lossiemouth’s interim management team remain in charge as new boss hunt continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s interim management team remain in charge as new boss hunt continues

By Callum Law
January 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:33 am
Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh anticipates the club’s interim management team will remain in place for some time to come.

Ian Campbell, Scott Campbell and Tony Ross have been managing the Coasters since Joe Russell’s resignation last month.

Although progress has been made in the hunt for a permanent successor to Russell, Grant Park chief McIntosh admitted it may be the end of the season before a new manager is in place.

He said: “We’re still working on things and at the moment Ian and Scott Campbell are going to continue and it may be until the end of the season, if possible.

“They’ve also brought in Tony Ross to help with the coaching, so we’re glad to have them in place.”

As well as Lossie’s interim management team providing stability, the Moray side also have continuity within their squad.

All of the players at Grant Park recently penned contract extensions.

McIntosh added: “We’ve signed all the players on extensions, which is good because whoever comes in knows they’ll have a squad to work with.

“That was the issue when Joe Russell took the job that we didn’t have a squad signed.

“It’s progress to keep the squad we’ve got together and I think for whoever comes in as manager it gives them a really good boost to have the players there.

“The team spirit among the boys is unbelievable and if one boy says they’ll sign, they all sign.

“I’m chuffed because at one point I feared we might lose quite a few of them. It’s a confidence boost for Ian and Scott as well that the boys want to keep working with them.”

