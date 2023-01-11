Buckie reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with victory over Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with victory over Aberdeen

By Callum Law
January 11, 2023, 9:56 pm
Andrew MacAskill scores Buckie Thistle's first goal against Aberdeen
Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat Aberdeen 3-2 and reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Jags twice trailed at Victoria Park with Liam Harvey and Adam Emslie scoring for a youthful Dons side.

But Andrew MacAskill’s brace and Kyle MacLeod’s counter mean Buckie will face Huntly or Fraserburgh in the final.

Thistle have lost in two finals since they last lifted silverware in 2017 and they will hope to win the Shield for the third time in their history.

Early opener

It was Aberdeen who broke the deadlock with the first chance of note on seven minutes.

Emslie swung in a cross from the right flank and Harvey peeled off Lewis MacKinnon and planted his header into the top right corner.

The Jags responded well with Scott Adams sending in a tempting cross which found no takers in the middle and Sam Pugh volleyed wide from 30 yards.

But after quarter of an hour Harvey could have doubled the Dons’ lead. Alfie Bavidge and Kevin Hanratty combined on the right with Bavidge’s cross headed wide by Harvey.

In the 21st minute Buckie equalised courtesy of a stunner from MacAskill. The midfielder weaved in from the left flank before picking out the top right corner with his right foot shot.

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill celebrates scoring against Aberdeen

The home side were fully into their stride by this point with Pugh having a long range effort smothered by Reds goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi, while Josh Peters and MacAskill also went close.

As half-time approached Aberdeen almost hit Buckie with a sucker-punch. Emslie’s flick gave Bavidge a sight of goal, but Herbert got down well to parry the angled drive.

Right on the stroke of half-time the Dons did retake the lead and it was a superb strike.

Emslie beat Mark McLauchlan on the right flank, advanced to the edge of the box and blasted his shot beyond Herbert.

Jags look to respond

The next goal was always going to be crucial and Buckie could have got it three minutes into the second half.

Adams’ cross from the left wasn’t cleared and fell for Max Barry whose strike from 12 yards was straight at Oluyemi.

With Buckie pressing they were vulnerable to the counter-attack with Aberdeen having four chances in a five-minute spell around the hour mark.

Brendan Hamilton fired over then a combination of Pugh and Herbert thwarted Hanratty.

Next Bavidge played in Emslie on the right but Herbert blocked the shot at the near post before Hanratty weaved in from the left and cracked a low shot against the left post.

Aberdeen celebrate Liam Harvey’s goal against Buckie

But two goals in two minutes turned the tie on its head. On 77 minutes Buckie equalised with Joe McCabe heading down a MacAskill free-kick for MacLeod to tap in.

Then a minute later Adams dispossessed Finlay Murray and with the Dons expecting a foul Adams teed up MacAskill to finish from 14 yards.

In the closing stages Hanratty was red carded by referee Kevin Buchanan for a kick out at Barry and Adams crashed a shot against the crossbar from the left angle of the penalty area.

