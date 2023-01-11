Buckie reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with victory over Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle came from behind to beat Aberdeen 3-2 and reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Jags twice trailed at Victoria Park with Liam Harvey and Adam Emslie scoring for a youthful Dons side.

But Andrew MacAskill’s brace and Kyle MacLeod’s counter mean Buckie will face Huntly or Fraserburgh in the final.

Thistle have lost in two finals since they last lifted silverware in 2017 and they will hope to win the Shield for the third time in their history.

Early opener

It was Aberdeen who broke the deadlock with the first chance of note on seven minutes.

Emslie swung in a cross from the right flank and Harvey peeled off Lewis MacKinnon and planted his header into the top right corner.

The Jags responded well with Scott Adams sending in a tempting cross which found no takers in the middle and Sam Pugh volleyed wide from 30 yards.

But after quarter of an hour Harvey could have doubled the Dons’ lead. Alfie Bavidge and Kevin Hanratty combined on the right with Bavidge’s cross headed wide by Harvey.

In the 21st minute Buckie equalised courtesy of a stunner from MacAskill. The midfielder weaved in from the left flank before picking out the top right corner with his right foot shot.

The home side were fully into their stride by this point with Pugh having a long range effort smothered by Reds goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi, while Josh Peters and MacAskill also went close.

As half-time approached Aberdeen almost hit Buckie with a sucker-punch. Emslie’s flick gave Bavidge a sight of goal, but Herbert got down well to parry the angled drive.

Right on the stroke of half-time the Dons did retake the lead and it was a superb strike.

Emslie beat Mark McLauchlan on the right flank, advanced to the edge of the box and blasted his shot beyond Herbert.

Jags look to respond

The next goal was always going to be crucial and Buckie could have got it three minutes into the second half.

Adams’ cross from the left wasn’t cleared and fell for Max Barry whose strike from 12 yards was straight at Oluyemi.

With Buckie pressing they were vulnerable to the counter-attack with Aberdeen having four chances in a five-minute spell around the hour mark.

Brendan Hamilton fired over then a combination of Pugh and Herbert thwarted Hanratty.

Next Bavidge played in Emslie on the right but Herbert blocked the shot at the near post before Hanratty weaved in from the left and cracked a low shot against the left post.

But two goals in two minutes turned the tie on its head. On 77 minutes Buckie equalised with Joe McCabe heading down a MacAskill free-kick for MacLeod to tap in.

Then a minute later Adams dispossessed Finlay Murray and with the Dons expecting a foul Adams teed up MacAskill to finish from 14 yards.

In the closing stages Hanratty was red carded by referee Kevin Buchanan for a kick out at Barry and Adams crashed a shot against the crossbar from the left angle of the penalty area.