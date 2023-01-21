Dale Gillespie hoping Brora can stay in title hunt as Formartine visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie is determined to keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge on track when Formartine United visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs sit third, nine points behind leaders Buckie Thistle, but have three games in hand.

Brora have been without a manager for a fortnight following Craig Campbell’s resignation.

But with Stuart Golabek, Josh Meekings and Davie Kirkwood in interim charge the Sutherland side have beaten Keith 6-1 and Forres Mechanics 8-0.

Brora Rangers v Formartine

📍Dudgeon Park, Brora

⏱️ 21/01/2023 at 1500

Inspection decision should be made by 0830 tomorrow.

The snow has almost gone completely, we just need the overnight frost not to be too severe before the warmer weather comes in. pic.twitter.com/zTBO1imeJK — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 20, 2023

Gillespie hopes Brora’s good form can continue when they face fifth-placed Formartine this afternoon.

The 33-year-old said: “It will be a very difficult game, Formartine have a very strong squad and have had some good results.

“To score 14 goals and only concede one in our last two games after not playing for six weeks we couldn’t ask for any more than that.

“As players all you can do is get on with things and no matter who’s in charge we want to win every game.

“Whatever is happening with the manager situation is at a higher level than ourselves so we just have to keep trying to win whoever is in charge.

“We know ourselves we have to win all the games we’re expected to win and then when we play the other challengers we need to win or at least not allow them to gain any more ground on us.

“As long as we keep winning other things should take care of themselves.”

United ready for test

Formartine are also in good form having beaten Lossiemouth (5-0) and Huntly (2-0) in their last two outings.

Midfielder Graeme Rodger is relishing the challenge of facing Brora.

The 31-year-old said: “We expect a very tough game, they’ve been doing very well and they’re hanging on in there in the title race.

“It’s been good to restore a bit of confidence with the last couple of wins.

“We had quite a tricky run in December and we didn’t do overly well, but we’ve done well in the last couple of games so it’s been pleasing.

“It’s always a test against the bigger sides in the league and it’s an opportunity for us to measure our progress so it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“For us it’s about winning as many games as we can and finishing as high up as we can.

“We’re building a new side and we’ve done well to this point so we just need to keep pushing on.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League Ryan Farquhar, Jared Kennedy, Niall Kennedy and Ross Elliot return for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Brechin City.

Fourth-placed Fraserburgh welcome Nairn County to Bellslea. Sean Butcher is the Broch’s only absentee, Callum Maclean is out for the visitors and Wayne MacKintosh is a doubt, but Conor Gethins returns.

Turriff United meet Rothes at the Haughs with the match subject to a 9am pitch inspection. Ewan Clark is added to Turra’s injury list with James Chalmers also a doubt, but Dylan Stuart could return.

The Speysiders have sold attacker Shane Harkness to North Caledonian League outfit Loch Ness and have Sean McCarthy, Ewan Neil, Gregg Main and Kyle Whyte missing. Jack Maley and Ben Williamson are doubts.

There will be a 9am pitch inspection at The Haughs tomorrow ahead of our trip to @TurriffUnitedFC

🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/DvW3DSkvDA — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) January 20, 2023

Deveronvale face Huntly in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Innes McKay, Robbie Allan, Max Stewart, Jamie Tinnock, Sean McIntosh and Ben Allan are out for the Banffers with Dane Ballard and Aaron Hamilton doubtful.

Alex Thoirs, Chris Hay and Max Berton are missing for the Black and Golds, who have doubts over Andy Hunter, Kyle Dalling and Jack McCormick.