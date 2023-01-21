Dale Gillespie hoping Brora can stay in title hunt as Formartine visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dale Gillespie hoping Brora can stay in title hunt as Formartine visit

By Callum Law
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Dale Gillespie, left, has been pleased with Brora Rangers form ahead of facing Formartine United
Dale Gillespie, left, has been pleased with Brora Rangers form ahead of facing Formartine United

Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie is determined to keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge on track when Formartine United visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs sit third, nine points behind leaders Buckie Thistle, but have three games in hand.

Brora have been without a manager for a fortnight following Craig Campbell’s resignation.

But with Stuart Golabek, Josh Meekings and Davie Kirkwood in interim charge the Sutherland side have beaten Keith 6-1 and Forres Mechanics 8-0.

Gillespie hopes Brora’s good form can continue when they face fifth-placed Formartine this afternoon.

The 33-year-old said: “It will be a very difficult game, Formartine have a very strong squad and have had some good results.

“To score 14 goals and only concede one in our last two games after not playing for six weeks we couldn’t ask for any more than that.

“As players all you can do is get on with things and no matter who’s in charge we want to win every game.

“Whatever is happening with the manager situation is at a higher level than ourselves so we just have to keep trying to win whoever is in charge.

“We know ourselves we have to win all the games we’re expected to win and then when we play the other challengers we need to win or at least not allow them to gain any more ground on us.

“As long as we keep winning other things should take care of themselves.”

United ready for test

Formartine are also in good form having beaten Lossiemouth (5-0) and Huntly (2-0) in their last two outings.

Midfielder Graeme Rodger is relishing the challenge of facing Brora.

The 31-year-old said: “We expect a very tough game, they’ve been doing very well and they’re hanging on in there in the title race.

“It’s been good to restore a bit of confidence with the last couple of wins.

Graeme Rodger, right, says facing Brora will be a good test for Formartine

“We had quite a tricky run in December and we didn’t do overly well, but we’ve done well in the last couple of games so it’s been pleasing.

“It’s always a test against the bigger sides in the league and it’s an opportunity for us to measure our progress so it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“For us it’s about winning as many games as we can and finishing as high up as we can.

“We’re building a new side and we’ve done well to this point so we just need to keep pushing on.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League Ryan Farquhar, Jared Kennedy, Niall Kennedy and Ross Elliot return for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Brechin City.

Fourth-placed Fraserburgh welcome Nairn County to Bellslea. Sean Butcher is the Broch’s only absentee, Callum Maclean is out for the visitors and Wayne MacKintosh is a doubt, but Conor Gethins returns.

Turriff United meet Rothes at the Haughs with the match subject to a 9am pitch inspection. Ewan Clark is added to Turra’s injury list with James Chalmers also a doubt, but Dylan Stuart could return.

The Speysiders have sold attacker Shane Harkness to North Caledonian League outfit Loch Ness and have Sean McCarthy, Ewan Neil, Gregg Main and Kyle Whyte missing. Jack Maley and Ben Williamson are doubts.

Deveronvale face Huntly in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Innes McKay, Robbie Allan, Max Stewart, Jamie Tinnock, Sean McIntosh and Ben Allan are out for the Banffers with Dane Ballard and Aaron Hamilton doubtful.

Alex Thoirs, Chris Hay and Max Berton are missing for the Black and Golds, who have doubts over Andy Hunter, Kyle Dalling and Jack McCormick.

 

