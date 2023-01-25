Stuart Anderson believes new signing Rhys Thomas fits Formartine profile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Anderson believes new signing Rhys Thomas fits Formartine profile

By Callum Law
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 9:14 am
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Rhys Thomas to his squad
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have added Rhys Thomas to his squad

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased with the make-up of his squad after signing Rhys Thomas.

The 20-year-old defender joined the North Lodge Park club permanently earlier this week having previously had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League with Keith and Huntly.

Since becoming United boss 10 months ago Anderson has tried to target young players with potential to improve and reckons Thomas fits that mould.

He said: “Rhys fits into the profile of player we’ve been going after, young ones with talent who we feel can develop into top players.

“He fits into that, not all our signings have been that. Rhys is one for the future but he’s also one for now.

“He’s a really good player who we think will benefit our club so we’re delighted to have him.”

Although he’s praised the young players in his squad Anderson believes the experienced members of the Formartine dressing room have also played a key role this term.

SIGNING NEWSFormartine United Football Club have made another addition to their Playing Squad with the signing of Rhys…

Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 23 January 2023

He added: “Our young lads are spoken about a lot, but we have got five or six really experienced players who are good with the young ones.

“That certainly helps and that makes our job as coaches easier because the older ones are there giving the young ones a hand as well.”

Thomas could make his Formartine debut this weekend against Keith, the side he spent the first half of the season on loan to.

Anderson said: “It’s funny how things happen in football that Rhys’ first game with us will be against Keith.

“It’s one of those things, we’re well aware of how good Keith are.

“They’ve taken points off teams in the top six and they beat us the last time we played them.”

