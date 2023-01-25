Stuart Anderson believes new signing Rhys Thomas fits Formartine profile

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is pleased with the make-up of his squad after signing Rhys Thomas.

The 20-year-old defender joined the North Lodge Park club permanently earlier this week having previously had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League with Keith and Huntly.

Since becoming United boss 10 months ago Anderson has tried to target young players with potential to improve and reckons Thomas fits that mould.

He said: “Rhys fits into the profile of player we’ve been going after, young ones with talent who we feel can develop into top players.

“He fits into that, not all our signings have been that. Rhys is one for the future but he’s also one for now.

“He’s a really good player who we think will benefit our club so we’re delighted to have him.”

Although he’s praised the young players in his squad Anderson believes the experienced members of the Formartine dressing room have also played a key role this term.

He added: “Our young lads are spoken about a lot, but we have got five or six really experienced players who are good with the young ones.

“That certainly helps and that makes our job as coaches easier because the older ones are there giving the young ones a hand as well.”

Thomas could make his Formartine debut this weekend against Keith, the side he spent the first half of the season on loan to.

Anderson said: “It’s funny how things happen in football that Rhys’ first game with us will be against Keith.

“It’s one of those things, we’re well aware of how good Keith are.

“They’ve taken points off teams in the top six and they beat us the last time we played them.”