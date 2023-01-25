Lossiemouth’s Lewis McAndrew wins appeal against Brechin red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth’s Lewis McAndrew has had his weekend red card against Brechin City rescinded.

The Coasters defender was sent off on the stroke of half-time by referee Gordon Seago for an alleged kick out at Jamie Bain.

But Lossie appealed using footage from The Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly programme, which showed multiple angles of the incident, and the SFA overturned the decision.

Interim Lossie manager Ian Campbell is pleased McAndrew won’t have to serve a suspension.

He said: “We had good footage of the incident and various angles thanks to The P&J’s coverage and the appeal panel overturned the decision.

“The decision didn’t help us on the day, but at least the right decision has been made now.

“You don’t know we might have lost more goals on Saturday even with 11 men on the park, but when it was still 2-0 we should have had a penalty I felt.

There was a red card controversy during @lossiemouthfc v @BrechinCityFC on Saturday, which we caught on 🎥 for #HighlandLeagueWeekly… What do you make of this? 🤔 Full highlights here: https://t.co/Bx3szew17G pic.twitter.com/HXdFUgiyUz — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) January 24, 2023

“It would have been an injustice to Brechin if we’d taken something out of the game, but our task was made harder with 10 men.

“For clubs like us a point here or there can make a big difference and when these decisions go against you it doesn’t help.

“Everyone makes mistakes, our boys make mistakes during games as referees do, but my issue is they don’t seem to hold their hands up to their mistakes.

“We spoke to Lewis about what was happening and what we were going to do and told him his ban could be increased from one match to three.

“But Lewis wanted to go for it and even offered to pay for the appeal out of his own pocket. We wouldn’t have made him do that, but it shows the kind of players we’ve got.”