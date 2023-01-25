Lossiemouth’s Lewis McAndrew wins appeal against Brechin red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s Lewis McAndrew wins appeal against Brechin red card

By Callum Law
January 25, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 4:11 pm
Lossiemouth's Lewis McAndrew, left, was sent off against Brechin
Lossiemouth's Lewis McAndrew, left, was sent off against Brechin

Lossiemouth’s Lewis McAndrew has had his weekend red card against Brechin City rescinded.

The Coasters defender was sent off on the stroke of half-time by referee Gordon Seago for an alleged kick out at Jamie Bain.

But Lossie appealed using footage from The Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly programme, which showed multiple angles of the incident, and the SFA overturned the decision.

Interim Lossie manager Ian Campbell is pleased McAndrew won’t have to serve a suspension.

He said: “We had good footage of the incident and various angles thanks to The P&J’s coverage and the appeal panel overturned the decision.

“The decision didn’t help us on the day, but at least the right decision has been made now.

“You don’t know we might have lost more goals on Saturday even with 11 men on the park, but when it was still 2-0 we should have had a penalty I felt.

“It would have been an injustice to Brechin if we’d taken something out of the game, but our task was made harder with 10 men.

“For clubs like us a point here or there can make a big difference and when these decisions go against you it doesn’t help.

“Everyone makes mistakes, our boys make mistakes during games as referees do, but my issue is they don’t seem to hold their hands up to their mistakes.

“We spoke to Lewis about what was happening and what we were going to do and told him his ban could be increased from one match to three.

“But Lewis wanted to go for it and even offered to pay for the appeal out of his own pocket. We wouldn’t have made him do that, but it shows the kind of players we’ve got.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Lossiemouth v Brechin City and Deveronvale v Huntly

