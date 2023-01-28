Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie

By Callum Law
January 28, 2023, 3:46 pm
CR0040783 Highland League between Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh 2nd goal celebration Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
CR0040783 Highland League between Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh 2nd goal celebration Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh produced a ruthless display to beat Inverurie Locos 4-0.

Bryan Hay put the Broch ahead and when Connor Wood added a second before half-time it put them on course for a convincing victory at Harlaw Park.

Ryan Sargent and Scott Barbour also found the net in the second half to secure the points.

The result keeps Mark Cowie’s side fourth in the Highland League table, while Inverurie remain sixth.

This was Andy Low’s first home game in charge since returning for a second spell as Locos manager last week and after losses to Buckie Thistle and the Broch he will hope things improve in the weeks ahead.

Inverurie handed a debut to Sam Robertson – signed from Dyce on Friday – while fellow new recruit, Jonny Smith, signed on Saturday morning from Formartine United, was on the bench.

Fraserburgh made two changes to the side which thrashed Huntly 6-0 in the Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek. Captain Willie West and Marc Lawrence dropped to the bench with Ryan Cowie and Logan Watt starting.

Cagey opening

It was the visitors who had the first opening with Scott Barbour’s header giving Watt a chance but his shot was scuffed straight at goalkeeper Andy Reid.

On seven minutes Robertson was involved for the first time when he sent a shot wide from 25 yards.

In the main it was the Broch who were doing more of the early probing, but Locos weren’t giving up many chances.

Fraserburgh caused a problem in the 24th minute with Scott Barbour’s cutback eventually found Ryan Sargent, but Logan Johnstone made an excellent sliding block.

A minute later the Highland League champions did take the lead with Scott Barbour’s corner to the near post not dealt with by the Inverurie defence and Hay bundled the ball home from close range.

Logan Watt of Fraserburgh, left, battles with Sam Burnett of Inverurie

Shortly after taking the lead Watt had a strike from long range held by Andy Reid.

On the half hour mark the woodwork denied Robertson a debut goal. Fraserburgh failed to clear a free-kick and the attacker’s lob beat goalkeeper Joe Barbour but came back off the face of the woodwork.

The Broch looked to increase their advantage in the 38th minute with Scott Barbour’s deep cross from the right giving Sargent a chance on the volley, but Reid made a good save.

However, from the resultant Barbour corner Wood met the delivery at the near post with a glancing header which found the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Next goal key

The next goal was always going to be crucial, but early in the second period Fraserburgh looked for it with Watt testing Reid with a swerving strike from 25 yards.

On 57 minutes the Broch did get their third and it was a well-worked move.

Connor Wood beat Greg Mitchell on the right side and after driving in field he played a great ball in behind for Sargent on the left side of the box and he took a touch before finishing from 12 yards.

In response to losing another goal Inverurie boss Low sent on Smith for his debut but it was always going to an uphill task for the Garioch side to mount a comeback.

Inverurie’s Robert Ward, left, holds off Connor Wood of Fraserburgh

With 13 minutes left Locos did come close to pulling one back with Garry Wood’s volley from the edge of the box dropping wide.

But in the 78th minute Fraserburgh added further gloss to the scoreline with Buchan’s slide-rule pass releasing Scott Barbour on the left side of the area and he blasted a low left-footed shot across Reid and into the bottom right corner.

