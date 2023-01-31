Liam Shewan chuffed with dream Rothes start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Shewan enjoyed a dream debut for Rothes at the weekend by scoring the winner against his old club Clachnacuddin.

The attacker joined the Speysiders from Nairn County on Friday and came off the bench to net with a scorching 35-yard drive the following day at Mackessack Park.

The 27-year-old was pleased to make an instant impact as Rothes beat Clach 3-2.

He said: “I haven’t scored a better goal than Saturday’s one for quite some time.

“I saw Clach keeper Martin MacKinnon off his line, so as soon as I got the ball at my feet I was going to hit it straight away and thankfully it flew into the top corner of the net.

“I know quite a few of the lads here from my days with them at Clach, as soon as I knew that Rothes were interested in signing me it was a no-brainer to come here.

ROTHES 3-2 Clach

Liam Shewan on his debut! pic.twitter.com/uXIQ3U714m — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) January 28, 2023

“I found myself out of the squad when the new management team came in at Nairn County.

“It didn’t work out for me thenm so it was time to move on to a new challenge here with Rothes – I’ve got off to a good start and hopefully that will continue.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack added: “Even this early, I think Liam will turn out to be a great signing for ourselves.

“He’s a worker with a good touch and we saw against Clach how good a finisher he is.”