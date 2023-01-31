Liam Shewan chuffed with dream Rothes start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Liam Shewan chuffed with dream Rothes start

By Dave Edwards
January 31, 2023, 11:45 am
Liam Shewan, right, scored the winner on his debut for Rothes at the weekend
Liam Shewan enjoyed a dream debut for Rothes at the weekend by scoring the winner against his old club Clachnacuddin.

The attacker joined the Speysiders from Nairn County on Friday and came off the bench to net with a scorching 35-yard drive the following day at Mackessack Park.

The 27-year-old was pleased to make an instant impact as Rothes beat Clach 3-2.

He said: “I haven’t scored a better goal than Saturday’s one for quite some time.

“I saw Clach keeper Martin MacKinnon off his line, so as soon as I got the ball at my feet I was going to hit it straight away and thankfully it flew into the top corner of the net.

“I know quite a few of the lads here from my days with them at Clach, as soon as I knew that Rothes were interested in signing me it was a no-brainer to come here.

“I found myself out of the squad when the new management team came in at Nairn County.

“It didn’t work out for me thenm so it was time to move on to a new challenge here with Rothes – I’ve got off to a good start and hopefully that will continue.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack added: “Even this early, I think Liam will turn out to be a great signing for ourselves.

“He’s a worker with a good touch and we saw against Clach how good a finisher he is.”

