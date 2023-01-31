Banks o’ Dee’s Paul Lawson happy to take on new management challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee’s Paul Lawson happy to take on new management challenge

By Callum Law
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 8:11 am
Banks o' Dee's Paul Lawson says he wasn't expecting to make a return to management
Banks o' Dee's Paul Lawson says he wasn't expecting to make a return to management

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson admits a return to the dugout took him by surprise.

Lawson and Josh Winton have been appointed as joint-bosses of the Breedon Highland League side for the rest of the season after Jamie Watt and Roy McBain were dismissed earlier this month.

Lawson managed Formartine United between September 2017 and March of last year, but returned to playing when signing for Dee last summer.

Having been asked to take the team with Winton in recent weeks, the former Celtic, Ross County and Motherwell midfielder is happy to continue for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: “It’s not something I could have anticipated, but things happen in football and things change very quickly.

“I was sorry to see Jamie and Roy go and I’d like to thank them for taking me to the club.

“A month ago I would have said a return to management was a long way off for me and something I hadn’t even thought about.

“Then when Jamie and Roy moved on I was asked to support Josh in interim period and I was happy to do that.

“I know what it’s like to be involved at this level and I was happy to offer my support and the club have asked us to continue that and I’m happy to do so.

“I was going to take stock of my own position at the end of the season due to personal circumstances and nothing’s really changed from that point of view.”

Combination can work

Lawson believes he and Winton can work well together with the pair guiding Banks o’ Dee to wins over Turriff United and Wick Academy since taking charge on an interim basis.

He added: “Josh is young – similar to myself when I became manager at Formartine.

“But he’s keen to get into this side of the game and has been on the coaching staff for a wee while.

Banks o’ Dee’s Josh Winton, right.

“The boys know him very well and so far I think it’s been an easy enough transition for him.

“From my point of view, I know what it takes and you do need a support network around you and I said I was there for him if that’s what he needed.

“It’s only been a short period of time, but we get on well and think along the same lines.

“There’s hasn’t been too much change for the boys, which I think is important.”

Continuity key

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton believes their new management team will offer stability for the rest of the season.

He said: “We had a diverse portfolio of applicants, but I think this is the right fit at the right time.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been doing a lot of restructuring at the club and their ability to plan, identify targets and look to the future in a short space of time has been pleasing for me.

“Paul’s got a lot of experience in the Highland League and Josh has been around the club for a long time.

“Continuity is a big thing for us and I think that’s an advantage for us.

“We’ve got Paul Bain in place as director of football as well and he’s helping them because there’s a lot to do on a weekly basis.

“The three of them will work to build things up for next season.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented