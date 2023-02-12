Mark Cowie pleased to see Fraserburgh extend unbeaten Highland League run with win at Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie pleased to see Fraserburgh extend unbeaten Highland League run with win at Brora Rangers

By Callum Law
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ryan Sargent, second from left, celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh against Brora Rangers. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent, second from left, celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh against Brora Rangers. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie saluted his side after they defeated Brora Rangers to extend their unbeaten run in the Breedon Highland League to 16 games.

Ryan Sargent’s second half strike earned the champions the points at Dudgeon Park.

The Broch haven’t lost in the league since September 3 and are third in the table, 11 points behind leaders Buckie Thistle – who they face in Wednesday’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final – with a game in hand.

Cowie insists they’re still in the title hunt, and said: “I’ve said we’re not out of it and we’d decide things – whether it’s our own fate or elsewhere.

“There’s a lot of things to go. We’ve got Brechin twice, which will be good games, and there are still a lot of big games to go.

“I’ve seen the fixtures and you can’t count anyone out. I wish we’d had this run earlier, but we’re on this good run and we’ll see where it takes us.

“There’s a long way to go in the league.

“I’m delighted again, it’s another clean sheet and three points at a tough place to come.”

There were chances in the early stages with Tony Dingwall forcing Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour into a save at his near post.

At the other end, Kieran Simpson’s ball in behind released Sargent on the left side of the area, but the in-form attacker pulled his shot narrowly wide.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and midfielder Marc Lawrence celebrate at full-time.

The remainder of the first half was cagey.

A tempting Tom Kelly cross from the right found no Cattachs takers in the middle.

As the interval approached, Fraserburgh midfielder Marc Lawrence forced Brora goalkeeper Logan Ross into a good save with a half-volley from the edge of the box.

Both defences were doing an impressive job of limiting chances, while the midfield was congested.

In the second period, Connor Wood lifted a shot over from just inside the area while Martin Maclean’s deflected drive from 20 yards looped into the arms of Joe Barbour.

On 64 minutes, Kieran Simpson met a Scott Barbour corner but his powerful header was straight at Ross.

Midway through the second half, Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour injured a hamstring when making a clearance. He initially continued despite being in visible discomfort with Simpson taking goal kicks.

On 71 minutes, a slip from Ross Aitken gave Dingwall a chance on the left and his cross was forced home by Andrew Macrae, only for the offside flag to cut short Brora’s celebrations.

Three minutes later the Broch grabbed the winner. Joe Barbour’s long punt forward was miscued by Colin Williamson and Sargent raced on to the loose ball on the left side of the area and finished beyond Ross for his eighth goal in five games.

Delight for debutant

That was Barbour’s last involvement and he had to be replaced by debutant Sam Inglis.

Cowie added: “Joe will be fine he says. He just felt it tighten up so rather than it go he came off because he couldn’t give 100%.

“Sam is a great kid, we’ve got high hopes for him. He’s got all the attributes to be a top goalie.

“Brora were putting things on top of us, but Kieran Simpson was immense, Bryan Hay came on and swept up, Willie West was good again.

“We protected him well and the things he did have to do he did well.

“I’m chuffed for Sam and hopefully he’s got a good career ahead of him and it’s good he got the chance to step in and show what’s he capable of.”

In the closing stages, Macrae pulled a shot wide, Maclean fired over following a penalty box scramble, and Inglis made a block to deny Millar Gamble.

Concern for Golabek

Brora are now 16 points behind Buckie, but have four games in hand.

Interim Cattachs manager Stuart Golabek said: “In terms of myself and the coaching staff, it’s a major concer. Even going back to last season, it’s the Brechins, Buckies, Fraserburghs and Formartines of this world that Brora have to compete against.

Brora interim manager Stuart Golabek, left, in the dugout

“But certainly if they can add two or three different type of players to what they’ve got at the moment and get a good pre-season, I think they could make a push next year.

“But that’s up to the club to decide what personnel they’re looking to take in, but certainly I’d be looking at a wee change in the type of personnel they bring in because for me I think there’s too much of the same.

“Brora are a fantastic footballing side and I’ve seen that since I came back.

“But in terms of next season, they’re maybe two or three players short in terms of guys that like doing the dirty stuff.”

Ryan Sargent, second from left, celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh against Brora Rangers. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Editor's Picks

Most Commented