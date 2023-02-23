Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson praised his players after they inflicted a first Breedon Highland League defeat of the season on Brechin City.

Goals from Paul Campbell and Julian Wade gave the Pitmedden side a 2-0 win at North Lodge Park.

The victory moves United into third in the table a point above Fraserburgh, who have a game in hand.

This was Brechin’s first league loss since February 12 2022 and they remain second, two points behind leaders Buckie Thistle, but they still have a game in hand.

United have now won seven matches in a row and Anderson said: “The forward players caused a lot of problems.

“Paul’s only come in recently but at the moment things are going well and long may it continue.

“We won’t get too high because as soon as you do that you get brought back down to earth.

“We just want to get as many wins as we can between now and the end of the season.

“Things are going well and the players should be happy with their efforts because every one of them put in a good performance.”

Anderson introduced loan signing Kevin Hanratty as a second half sub. The Aberdeen winger had a spell with Formartine last season and has returned for remainder of this term.

Anderson added: “I think everyone knows his ability. He’s been here before and enjoyed it so we’ll try to get him smiling again and back playing.

“He’ll add to us as well, at this time of the season there are Wednesday night games and you do need a squad.”

Campbell and Wade do the business

Brechin’s Marc Scott had a goal ruled out for offside in the build up on 21 minutes.

Seconds later at the other end Campbell had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Joel Kennedy with the striker claiming he had been tripped by Kevin McHattie.

In the 24th minute Campbell broke the deadlock netting his ninth goal in four games. Scott Lisle beat Michael Cruickshank on the right and delivered the perfect cross for Campbell to finish from six yards.

Just shy of the hour mark Brechin’s Grady McGrath cracked the right post with a shot from the edge of the box.

On 72 minutes the Hedgemen were appealing for a red card when Kieran Adams pulled down Scott at the edge of the area, referee Kennedy opted for a booking.

Nine minutes from time Wade sealed Formartine’s victory when he found the left corner with a strike from the edge of box.

Jamie Bain rattled the crossbar with a free-kick in injury time with Brechin’s last chance.

Kirk unhappy

Brechin boss Andy Kirk said: “I’m very disappointed, we’ve got a number of players that aren’t performing anywhere near the levels they’ve shown throughout the season.

“When that situation develops it’s always going to be difficult.

“We had what I felt was a straight red not given for a pull back on a player right in the middle of the goal at the edge of the box.

“But we can’t defend the way we defended, they had one attack and one cross in the first half and they’ve got a striker free in the box while we’ve got two defenders standing watching it’s embarrassing.

“For the second goal we don’t work hard enough to win the second ball.

“There are players who need to get their finger out and do better for the team.”