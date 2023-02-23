Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin

By Callum Law
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Formartine United's players celebrate their first goal against Brechin City, which was scored by Paul Campbell, left. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Formartine United's players celebrate their first goal against Brechin City, which was scored by Paul Campbell, left. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson praised his players after they inflicted a first Breedon Highland League defeat of the season on Brechin City.

Goals from Paul Campbell and Julian Wade gave the Pitmedden side a 2-0 win at North Lodge Park.

The victory moves United into third in the table a point above Fraserburgh, who have a game in hand.

This was Brechin’s first league loss since February 12 2022 and they remain second, two points behind leaders Buckie Thistle, but they still have a game in hand.

United have now won seven matches in a row and Anderson said: “The forward players caused a lot of problems.

“Paul’s only come in recently but at the moment things are going well and long may it continue.

“We won’t get too high because as soon as you do that you get brought back down to earth.

“We just want to get as many wins as we can between now and the end of the season.

“Things are going well and the players should be happy with their efforts because every one of them put in a good performance.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was pleased with their win against Brechin

Anderson introduced loan signing Kevin Hanratty as a second half sub. The Aberdeen winger had a spell with Formartine last season and has returned for remainder of this term.

Anderson added: “I think everyone knows his ability. He’s been here before and enjoyed it so we’ll try to get him smiling again and back playing.

“He’ll add to us as well, at this time of the season there are Wednesday night games and you do need a squad.”

Campbell and Wade do the business

Brechin’s Marc Scott had a goal ruled out for offside in the build up on 21 minutes.

Seconds later at the other end Campbell had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Joel Kennedy with the striker claiming he had been tripped by Kevin McHattie.

In the 24th minute Campbell broke the deadlock netting his ninth goal in four games. Scott Lisle beat Michael Cruickshank on the right and delivered the perfect cross for Campbell to finish from six yards.

Formartine’s Scott Lisle, left, battles with Fraser MacLeod of Brechin

Just shy of the hour mark Brechin’s Grady McGrath cracked the right post with a shot from the edge of the box.

On 72 minutes the Hedgemen were appealing for a red card when Kieran Adams pulled down Scott at the edge of the area, referee Kennedy opted for a booking.

Nine minutes from time Wade sealed Formartine’s victory when he found the left corner with a strike from the edge of box.

Jamie Bain rattled the crossbar with a free-kick in injury time with Brechin’s last chance.

Kirk unhappy

Brechin boss Andy Kirk said: “I’m very disappointed, we’ve got a number of players that aren’t performing anywhere near the levels they’ve shown throughout the season.

“When that situation develops it’s always going to be difficult.

“We had what I felt was a straight red not given for a pull back on a player right in the middle of the goal at the edge of the box.

“But we can’t defend the way we defended, they had one attack and one cross in the first half and they’ve got a striker free in the box while we’ve got two defenders standing watching it’s embarrassing.

“For the second goal we don’t work hard enough to win the second ball.

“There are players who need to get their finger out and do better for the team.”

